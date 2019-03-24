For Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest region, its run through March simply didn’t last long enough. Facing Auburn, the No. 5 seed on Saturday night, the Jayhawks, as it turned out, never had a chance against the Tigers.

Auburn, after defeating Kansas, 89-75 in Salt Lake City, is headed to the Sweet 16, while the Jayhawks are headed home.

JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with the latest edition of “The Slant 3-Ball”, which includes some thoughts about KU’s roster next year and recruiting.

For the very latest, click here.