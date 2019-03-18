Shortly after being awarded with a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, Kansas head coach Bill Self addressed the media inside the Allen Fieldhouse media room. With Self’s squad set to open up NCAA Tournament play against No. 13 seed Northeastern, JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with the latest edition of “The Slant 3-Ball.”

1) Bill Self, on Sunday evening, opened up his Selection Sunday press conference by providing his thoughts on KU's tournament draw:

"Hard,” said Self. “My initial thoughts are hard and it doesn't have anything to do with what could potentially be the second weekend. I haven't studied Northeastern yet but I know Bill some and have great respect for him but I don't know their personnel yet. I know they have four guys who will shoot it any time their open which is hard for us and we will have to tighten some things up. Whoever wins our game gets the winner of Auburn and New Mexico State and to me, that's a hard matchup.

“Auburn is as hot as anybody and New Mexico State took us to the last possession in the Sprint Center which is technically a home game for us so I think that it's hard,” he added. “But our focus is trying to win two games this weekend. You have a situation in Northeastern who didn't win their league so they were the two seed in their conference tournament but still get a 13 seed out of the Colonial. You think historically those would be 15 or 16 seeds and that's not the case at all which tells you that conference was good and tells you that these guys can play."

2) While Kansas has to travel the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, if the Jayhawks take care of business in Salt Like, they’ll be rewarded by playing at the Sprint Center. Self, on Sunday, was asked if he was surprised that KU was chosen for the Midwest Region:

"Yes, almost shocked that we're in the Midwest,” said Self. I like that we're in the Midwest but it would have been nice if we could have driven to Des Moines or Tulsa but usually when you're a four seed you don't get everything catered to you like we have sometimes in the past because we've been a one seed. But I like that we're in the Midwest and I'm not going to think about this but if favorites win according to seed, having North Carolina and Kentucky in one regional sounds more like a Final Four than a regional but a lot of things have to happen for all teams for that to occur.

“We're just focused on a two-game tournament and can't think past that,” he added.

3) Self, near the conclusion of his press conference, was asked if it’s fair that KU could reach Kansas City as a four seed:

"I'm not going to get into that but I would say that to me if you win two games in the tournament you know you're going to play a really good team and it's probably going to be a neutral deal,” said Self. “This wouldn't be a neutral deal though if everyone advances. You could throw Iowa State in if they advance and they'd have more fans there than anybody.

“I still think what wins more than anything is talent and talented players playing together at the right time,” he added. “We had an opportunity to play Carolina the first weekend in Kansas City in 2013 and that was a pretty significant advantage for us at that particular time but that is getting way ahead of what we should be thinking about."