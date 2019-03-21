Early on Thursday evening, Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, defeated Northeastern, No. the 13 seed, 87-53.



Like it does after every game, JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with the latest edition of “The Slant 3-Bal”, NCAA Tournament edition.

1) Minutes after Kansas advanced to the round of 32 and a date with Auburn, Coach Bill Self was asked about K.J. Lawson playing 23 minutes, and if that was match-up based coming in, or did Self know he was going to use him more or was it performance based?

“I think it was both,” said Self. “The fact that we knew that we were probably going to play small the vast majority of the game and when you look at it, we only have, what do we have, five perimeter players total. So naturally it was, if we're going to play small, four out of five are in the game -- maybe we have six. So, yeah, I didn't anticipate, you know, spreading the minutes out like we did, but he was on a roll and we were better with him in the game so it was a natural thing to do.”

2) Self was asked about a line he used the other week about his team being a bit like the "50 First Dates," the Drew Barrymore thing. Does Self feel he has a better sense of what he might be able to expect after today? How much did today seem like he reached them and they were locked into the scouting report?

“I thought our guys were as locked in as they have been in a long time,” said Self. “One thing about Northeastern, it's so important to take away shots off the catch and make them try to score off the bounce, which will be totally different with Saturday because you've got to take away shots off the catch and be able to contain the ball so you don't force help everywhere. “Our guys were locked in pretty well. We didn't play great early offensively at all,” he added. “I don't know when the 21-21 or 21-19, something like that, but after that point, after about the ten-minute mark in the first half, I thought we executed on both ends really well.”





3) Lastly, Self, when asked like It seemed like there were two time-outs at least during which the tone changed a bit after his guys came back out. I seemed like his guys had not been going inside much, maybe the second timeout. So, was that was a point of emphasis?

“I thought Dedric had Q wide open on an uncontested lob the first possession of the half and he under threw it by ten feet,” he said. “Terrible. He is our best passer. Then we gave up a couple looks. It goes from 12 to 7 and Q, he made one basket, but he made the biggest basket of the game getting it back to ten and Dedric made a three after that. So, we had been outplayed the first three minutes of the second half and we gained one point in the margin. “So I thought those were probably the two biggest offensive possessions,” he added. “After that, we got on a good roll. We moved the ball well offensively second half.”