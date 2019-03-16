JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with the latest edition of "The Slant 3-Ball."

1) Shortly after No. 17 Kansas, the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, defeated West Virginia, the No. 10 seed, Bill Self was asked about Saturday's matchup against the 5th seeded Iowa State Cyclones.

“You know, we played 'em both so early,” said Self. “I can't remember the exact date, but I think it was the first week in February, our second game with them. So, it's been like six weeks since we played 'em. They handled us easily at their place and we had to fight and scratch to eke out a win at our place. They're the best offensive team in our league. They've got more weapons. They create problems for a lot of folks and we're also one of the them because they play small.

"So they got shooters at all four spots around the perimeters," he added. "We've been playing big, so we will have to make adjustments there and try to figure it out. I love their personnel and they always play good in Kansas City it seems like. I'm sure that they'll get a ton of support here tomorrow and it should be a fun game. I think it will be one of more fun games we've played this year.”



2) Freshman guard Quentin Grimes had a breakout performance against the Mountaineers in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament. In all, Grimes scored 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 shooting from behind the arc. Late on Friday night, Self was asked about the performance of his star guard.

“Well, he just got a cramp,” said Self. So, he's fine. I mean, I guess he needs to drink a lot of water and he should be fine. But he shot the ball ridiculously well the first half and there was absolutely no hesitation. He was so confident. Second half his looks were good. The last one he didn't get close because I think he cramped in his shot.

“But it's a weapon that we desperately need and certainly something that, you know, we need a guy to catch fire like that, that can carry us for a four or five-minute stretch,” he added. “If it weren't for him over a four or five-minute stretch, West Virginia controlled the first half and we ended up going 8 just primarily because of Quentin.”

3) After playing limited minutes early on this season, freshman big man David McCormack has become a regular in the starting rotation. Against West Virginia, he didn’t have his best performance of the season, but he was still solid in the post for Kansas. Before leaving the podium on Friday night, Self was asked what he saw, or didn’t see, from McCormack against WVU?

“I thought David was not as good as he has been, being candid,” said Self. “I didn't think he came ready to guard and that was his main assignment, obviously, was to cover, and we subbed him early. I thought that did he a much better job in the second half defending. I thought he was pretty good second half. He's a guy that gives you points but they're bonuses.

“He doesn't have to score for him to play well, but he has to defend and rebound to play well,” he added. “Derek Culver is a load, and he's still got his numbers. But I thought David did a pretty nice job, second half.”



