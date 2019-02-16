Five players scored in double-figures, as No. 14 Kansas stormed past West Virginia, 78-53 on Saturday.

It was a big day for Bill Self and the University of Kansas men’s basketball program. Aside from winning its third-straight game, the Jayhawks moved an inch closer from making a run at their 15th-straight Big 12 regular season championship after Kansas State last at home to Iowa State.

