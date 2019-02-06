Ticker
The Slant 3-Ball: Self on the 23 turnovers, struggles on the road and more

Playing in front of a hostile home crowd on Tuesday night, Kansas State defeated No. 13 Kansas, 74-67. Just two players, Dedric Lawson (18) and Devon Dotson (13) scored in double-figures against the Wildcats.

Kansas, which led by three-points, 33-30 at halftime, was outscored by 10 points in the second half.

For the Slant 3-Ball: Self on the 23 turnovers, on if being 6-4 now in conference is a big worry, and on the struggles on the road, click here.

