JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with the latest edition of “The Slant 3-Ball.”

1) Minutes after Kansas lost to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament Championship game, Bill Self talked about the matchup between the Jayhawks and Cyclones.

“Well, it was a strange game,” said Self. “Iowa State controlled it basically from the jump, but I thought our guys played their butts off. That's about as hard as we played in a long time and competed hard and we just didn't have much to show for it, couldn't buy a basket. But we got the ball where we wanted to and didn't finish and they made a lot of baskets at the end of the clock especially down the stretch in the second half.

“Give them credit,” he added. “They were better than us today, but by no means am I leaving here disappointed at all. I thought we had a good weekend. We competed hard today, and I saw a lot of positive things that hopefully we can take into the NCAA Tournament.”

2) Self was asked how the Committee should factor in Kansas being tied for second in quadrant 1 wins during a season in which Kansas scheduled a difficult noncon, which is always the case?

“I don't know,” said Self. “We're going to be happy whatever happens. I think we could have probably helped ourselves if we won the tournament, but we didn't. So, I don't think we hurt ourselves at all by playing in the final. If we were a 4 seed before, we probably are a 4 seed.

“I thought we had a chance to get to a 3, and hopefully we still do,” he added. “It's about match-ups rather than seeds once you get into the tournament anyway.”

3) With Selection Sunday right around the corner, how does Self feel about his team with the most important part of the season set to begin next week?

“I think we will be excited,” he said. “I'll be honest. I'm more excited about my team after watching them play today than I have all year long. We had nothing go well, nothing, and they battled their asses off for forty minutes. Even it though it wasn't pretty, I thought we did a lot of good things. When the ball leaves your hand, if it's a good or bad shot when it leaves your hand, for both teams we both did pretty well. Their players were better than our players at making shots. That's just what it is. I don't think we defended them perfectly by any stretch, but I thought we got some good looks, too. They were better than us, make no mistake. They were better than us.

“But I loved how we competed for forty minutes, but there is a difference in competing and trying real hard, still, and what the young kids learned today, trying harder and harder and harder doesn't necessarily mean you're competing better, because we got tighter, the rim shrunk,” he added. “You gotta be able to relax and play through those things and know if we're not making shots, hey, we gotta get inside touch here, we gotta do this. We haven't quite got that yet, but I thought there were some things that we could move forward that will help the young kids later on without question.”



