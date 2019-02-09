Dedric Lawson scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Ochai Agbaji tallied 23 points and Devon Dotson added 18 points to lead No. 13 Kansas (18-6; 7-4) past Oklahoma State (9-14; 2-8) on Saturday afternoon.

In starting the second half, junior forward Mitch Lightfoot scored six points, pulled down nine rebounds and swatted two shots in 20 minutes of action.

