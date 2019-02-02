Behind four double-digit scorers, including a game-high 25 from Dedric Lawson, No. 11 Kansas defeated No. 16 Texas Tech, 79-63 on Saturday.

No. 11 Kansas (17-5; 6-3), coming off back-to-back losses, pounded No. 16 Texas Tech, 79-63 on Saturday. After an unforgettable ending to the week, Bill Self’s squad responded in convincing fashion against the Red Raiders.

In all, Dedric Lawson (25), Devon Dotson (20), Lagerald Vick (13) and Ochai Agbaji (10) scored in double-figures for Kansas.

