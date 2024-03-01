The spring could give several quarterbacks an opportunity
There are several preseason polls already coming out for the 2024 season. The Jayhawks are listed in the Top 25 in a lot of the rankings and a big reason is the return of Jalon Daniels.
Daniels missed much of last season with a back injury but his presence in 2024 will give Kansas one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
With spring football inside of three weeks from kicking off, head coach Lance Leipold is not sure what Daniel’s status will be when they take the practice field.
“He's doing well,” Leipold said. “He's working out and he's doing things. How much he'll do this spring, we'll still see, but he's smiling, bouncing around and ready to rock and roll as best he can. You know, again, we want to be smart with him, and nothing's told me that, not anything is said from anyone that I shouldn't expect and get him ready for a fine season.”
The offensive system is in place with a lot of starters returning and Leipold said in the past they could tweak a few things. There is also a new offensive coordinator in place with Jeff Grimes.
Even if Daniels will not be a full participant, he will be around to see what changes could be in store. Leipold reiterated again, it is about being healthy through fall camp and the spring is not as much of a concern.
“I don't know if we dove into all those conversations of what we're going to break up reps and timing,” Leipold said. “We go at a pretty good pace in the spring, so we'll be able to get a lot of people and yeah, that'll be new for coach Grimes. But Jalon's a very smart football player. He does a lot of things mentally behind the huddle and things that I'm confident that he stays sharp in what he should be doing. Personally, I'm not as concerned about at this stage of his career, about the spring as I am about August.”
The spring reps at quarterback could give others more experience.
Last season Cole Ballard emerged as the back-up to Jason Bean and saw action in four games. He threw for 286 yards in games against Kansas State and Texas Tech. Ballard arrived in Lawrence last June as a preferred walk-on but earned a scholarship.
Isaiah Marshall, who was rated one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2024 class enrolled early and will go through spring ball. Mikey Pauley, a transfer from Nebraska, started to progress with Ben Easters that gives them four quarterbacks outside of Daniels.
The last three years the Jayhawks have used multiple quarterbacks.
“Cole Ballard continues changing his body,” Leipold said. “Isaiah Marshall being here early, that'll give us a great opportunity. I thought Mikey Pauley really was improved the last half the season and then Ben Easters got in some against Cincinnati. So, as we've seen in the last few years, all three years we've had to go to multiple quarterbacks, and we got to keep guys healthy.”