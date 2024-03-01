There are several preseason polls already coming out for the 2024 season. The Jayhawks are listed in the Top 25 in a lot of the rankings and a big reason is the return of Jalon Daniels.

Daniels missed much of last season with a back injury but his presence in 2024 will give Kansas one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

With spring football inside of three weeks from kicking off, head coach Lance Leipold is not sure what Daniel’s status will be when they take the practice field.

“He's doing well,” Leipold said. “He's working out and he's doing things. How much he'll do this spring, we'll still see, but he's smiling, bouncing around and ready to rock and roll as best he can. You know, again, we want to be smart with him, and nothing's told me that, not anything is said from anyone that I shouldn't expect and get him ready for a fine season.”

The offensive system is in place with a lot of starters returning and Leipold said in the past they could tweak a few things. There is also a new offensive coordinator in place with Jeff Grimes.