The very latest 2025 JayhawkSlant.com Portal Tracker

Tyran Stokes, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2026 class, is scheduled to officially visit Kansas this weekend.
Four-star running back DeZephen Walker took his first official visit to Kansas and we have reaction from his family.
The 2025 Portal Tracker has been updated on JayhawkSlant.com. For the very latest, come inside.
A lot of info posted and the latest on the football recruiting trail in the Monday update.
With the weekend nearing its end, we've got the latest recruiting news on several key targets.
Tyran Stokes, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2026 class, is scheduled to officially visit Kansas this weekend.
Four-star running back DeZephen Walker took his first official visit to Kansas and we have reaction from his family.
The 2025 Portal Tracker has been updated on JayhawkSlant.com. For the very latest, come inside.