The visits to Kansas felt like home for Kory Amachree

When Kansas wide receivers coach Terry Samuel coached at Michigan State from 2011-2019 he got to be good friends with Opuene. The families grew tight. There were vacations they spent together. Amachree calls Draven Samuel (Terry’s son) one of his closest friends.

“I feel like kind of when I went up there for my official visit and unofficial visits I definitely just knew,” Amachree told Jayhawk Slant. “It just clicked. It just felt like home. So, it was just really a feeling.”

But the recruiting took a turn once Amachree took his first unofficial visit to Kansas.

Most thought Amachree would stay close to home and pick the local school in Michigan State leading up to his decision. It is a short drive to campus and his father, Opuene played football for the Spartans.

The four-star running back, according to the industry rankings, picked the Jayhawks in front of an audience at Haslett High School. The event was streamed live on the local TV station and ended with Amachree putting on a white Kansas hat.

There were a lot of factors that played into Kory Amachree’s decision to give his verbal commitment to Kansas.

That relationship helped bridge the gap from Haslett to Lawrence. But there was a lot more that came into play.

Kansas running backs Jonathan Wallace built a strong relationship with Amachree. He was impressed with Matt Gildersleeve the Director of Sports Performance.

“Coach Sleeve on the strength staff played a big role in recruiting me,” Amachree said. “Because I got to see how he interacted with the team on a daily basis, and I felt like that was a big part of my decision.”

There was a conversation with Gildersleeve, but Amachree took notice from his actions. He watched how he worked with the players.

“There wasn't really anything that he told me specifically,” Amachree said. “We chopped it up and he told me about what kind of program he would have me on and how he does things. But it was really just me seeing how he interacts with the players.”

There were several conversations with Wallace about the running back group and how Amachree would fit in. But the best phone call came when Amachree told Wallace he was going to be a Jayhawk.

“They were ecstatic,” he said. “I remember calling Coach Wallace and he made sure to conference in Coach Leipold on the call. And when I told them, they were just really happy. It was cool to see.”

A lot of people played a role getting Amachree to commit. He held over 35 scholarship offers and it was a long process. Once he put on the Kansas hat at his announcement he no longer has to worry about recruiting.

“It just feels so good,” Amachree said. “Recruiting is hard. It’s a blessing, but it's also hard because all these coaches are pulling you in different directions. All your time is consumed by calls and coaches. I know I'm blessed, but at the same time I'm happy that it's over because I'm happy that I can just focus one thing.”