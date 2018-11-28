Over the last 24 hours I have noticed an increase in text messages, direct messages, and voice mails about the coaching staff Les Miles will put together.

Right now there is no concrete news about who those coaches will be. There is a lot of buzz in the coaching profession that people are reaching out to Miles to be on his staff. There is still time.

The 24-hour news cycle has changed things where everyone wants to know…who and when. Miles has plenty of time. He’s going to talk to several candidates and put together the right staff. There is no need to rush into it.

There has been talk Miles has met with current members from David Beaty’s staff and those who have an interest staying at Kansas. Kansas athletics director Jeff Long said when he started the process of finding the next coach that would be the case.

This is about the time I remind everyone there is no need to worry or get anxious over staff news. That information will come out to the public at the right time. This is the pep talk I am going to give and the same one I gave during the coach search. About 10 days into Long’s search it all hit at the same time, everyone wanted to know what is happening. Four days later Long got his guy.

[Remember This: Relax this is how a coaching search works]

I have covered five coaching changes since I started in 1999. Only once did coordinator and staff news happen fast. That was when Turner Gill announced he had his coordinators already on staff at his introductory press conference. Chuck Long and Carl Tourbush were waiting in the back hallway and met with reporters when Gill was finished. Keep in mind, that is rare in the coaching business.

The season just finished last weekend for most of the college football programs. Now a lot of coaches are available to interview for other jobs. Some are also available because they were part of a staff where the head coach was fired. A lot of good coaches will be available through that avenue.

Let me give an example. One Power Five coach told me yesterday a possible candidate for Miles’ staff to keep an eye on is Mike Ekeler. He was the linebackers coach at North Carolina. He was a grad assistant for Miles and has coached at USC, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Georgia. There are going to be plenty of good football coaches Miles will speak with.

For all we know Miles has his coordinators in mind and they are deciding on the assistants to hire.

There is still plenty of time for Miles to choose his staff and then turn the focus to recruiting. The Jayhawks won’t likely have to fill a full class of 25 players. They can try to land as many as they can in the early signing period and there will still be good players to chase in January. There was last year and there will be this year.