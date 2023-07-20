Wichita, Kansas -- When the target score was set at 70 for Mass Street’s first-round game in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), Thomas Robinson activated takeover mode to bring the squad of former Jayhawks to a second-round date with Show Me Squad, a Missouri alumni team.

Robinson finished the night with 21 points and 15 rebounds and showed dominance in both of those categories on the game’s final play. With Mass Street up 68-67, Mario Little was sent to the line to try and win the game. After missing the first one, it seemed that they would need one more stop to get another opportunity to win it.

However, after Little missed the second of two shots, Robinson came through the box outs to put back Little’s miss and win the game.

Before the final shot, Robinson had been called for two-lane violations during the game. Both times it occurred on the offensive end. The timing that he finally got down to a science set him up for the game-winner.

“Thomas Robinson was Thomas Robinson,” Little said.

Robinson was a Naismith Finalist who led Kansas all the way to the national championship game in 2012, averaging 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds a game.

“We expected it to be a little up-and-down,” head coach of Mass Street and former Jayhawk Marcus Morris said.

The up-and-down battle featured We Are D3 lighting it up from beyond the arc. Adam Fravert played the center spot in a lot of cases and proved to be tough for Mass Street’s bigs to step out to the perimeter on. He hit four three-pointers in big moments and was sure to let his match-up know about it while he did.

However, with that versatility to stretch the floor came the downfall of having to deal with the Mass Street bigs inside. The former Jayhawks outrebounded their opponents 47-32 and scored 42 points in the paint compared to We Are D3’s 30.

The win tonight means that Robinson will get an interesting test at 3 p.m. on Saturday, as they take on the Show Me Squad. Robinson, along with forward Kevin Young were both on the last team to play Missouri as a Big 12 Conference team in 2012.

Robinson’s block on Phil Pressey at the end of regulation to force overtime after a 19-point comeback cemented him into Jayhawk glory. He finished that game with 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Jayhawks won in dramatic fashion.

Robinson and Mass Street will do the border war once again on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.