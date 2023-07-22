Wichita, Kansas -- Mass Street defeated the Show Me Squad 69-65 using an efficient night shooting the ball, and turning the ball over just five times in the win. Head Coach Marcus Morris was adamant that they needed to clean up the turnovers after giving it away 22 times in their first-round win.

LaGerald Vick jumpstarted Mass Street, dropping in two three-pointers to get the scoring started. The threes continued to drop after Vick’s hot start, as Mass Street got first-quarter threes from Brandon Rush and Jamari Traylor as well. The first quarter ended with Mass Street up 20-11

After a less-than-impressive performance from deep in their first-round win over We Are D3, it was huge for Mass Street to get going from deep. Keith Langford continued the early success from deep on the first possession of the second quarter, splashing it in against a zone look from the Show Me Squad.

Vick hit another three in the second quarter as he ended the half with nine points, leading all scorers.

Making his TBT debut, Tyshawn Taylor scored his first four points from the charity stripe early in the second.

Mass Street got seven from both Traylor and Wednesday night’s star Thomas Robinson. The big men were essential on both ends, as Mass Street collected seven first-half steals. They took a nine-point lead into halftime at 37-28.

After continuing his ritual of changing his shoes at halftime, Langford knocked down the first two field goals for Mass Street in the second half. After his scoring burst, Mass Street led 43-34.

Show Me Squad didn’t let the game get away from them, as they got within two at 45-43. That’s when Mario Little hit a big three to weather the storm.

However, Tony Criswell’s and-one snatched the momentum back going into the media timeout with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter. He missed the subsequent free throw, keeping Mass Street’s lead at three.

The Show Me Squad continued to apply pressure as Jontay Porter buried a three to tie the game at 50. Isiaih Mosley then got an offensive rebound and put-back to take the lead.

Taylor got his first field goal of the game to tie the game at 52 and end the third quarter.

The fourth quarter started with Robinson asserting his dominance on a play in which he grabbed two offensive rebounds, ending with a basket through a Show Me foul.

After Mass Street got an electric put-back from Vick, Show Me responded with a three from Erick Neal and Mosley making a pair of free throws to take the lead at 57-56.

Mass Street responded with back-to-back buckets, one from Traylor, and a three from Langford to go up 61-57. Show Me scored one more basket before the under-four mark was reached, making the score 61-59. The target score was then set at 69 for the Elam Ending.

Robinson scored the first two of the closing act, but was quickly answered by Mosley.

Langford then assisted Mario Little, who made a three to make it 66-61 and put Mass Street just three points shy of a victory. Mass Street struggled to score, and Show Me made a shot to bring it back to a two-point game.

Little scored off of his own miss to bring Mass Street one point shy of the target score. After Porter made a free throw, Robinson forced him to foul, giving him two chances to win it at the line. He made the first one, ending the game at 69-65.

He finished the night with 15 points, advancing Mass Street to the third round against Team Heartfire.