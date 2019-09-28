After coming off a loss to their crosstown rival last week, TCU was locked and loaded for the Jayhawks. One of their main focuses was limiting big-play running back Pooka Williams. Williams had just 18 yards on eight carries. TCU practiced all week on how to slow Williams down. "We spent a lot of time talking leverage," TCU head coach Gary Patterson said. "For a guy like that, you can't go flat because he's going to cut back in two seconds. All of his big runs come when he cuts back, so we worked hard on no cutbacks and did well, except on that final one before the half when we kicked the ball out of bounds."





The TCU defense worked all week on cutbacks to slow Pooka Williams (USA Today)

Herbert didn't play and questions still remain

Khalil Herbert is the Jayhawks leading rusher and he didn't play. There are rumors about Herbert redshirting but Miles didn't go all the way and confirm that. What Miles was more interested in was talking about players who participated in the game. "I don’t want to spend the time here on anybody other than people who played in the game," Miles said. "I will say this. I’m sure that this is the fourth game that someone would be allowed to play in or not play in and still redshirt, though. So it makes sense to me.” Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley and Herbert have played in the backfield together for four years. They share the same home state of Florida and Stanley said they have to move on. "Khalil is a really good friend of mine," Stanley said. "He's a great football player. I don't know too much about it. It just seems like a personal deal. For us it's all about next man up and we have to move on from that."

Third downs not good to Kansas

Third downs were not a friend of the Jayhawks today. That goes for both sides of the ball. On offense they were a dismal 1-of-11 on third down. "It was tough today," Stanley said. "As an offense we didn't do a good job of getting into third and manageable. A lot of those third downs were third-and-long. At the end of the day, we just didn't execute." The defense wasn't much better watching TCU go 14-of-19 on third down. ""In any conference you have to do well on third downs," Bryce Torneden said. "It's tough to see on the field. Ultimately, we have to improve and get better on third downs."

Jayhawks have to learn from games like this

After the 51-14 loss, Les Miles said they will have to learn from it and he knows the program wouldn't be built overnight. "We ran into a good football team today," Miles said. "We will learn a lot from it. We did some good things as a team and responded late in the game. We worked hard. This football team is going to get beyond this and improve. That is who we are. This program is not built in a day, it will take some work and we are ready to do that work." A lot has been talked about the offensive scheme in the first five games. The Jayhawks have shown looks out of the power formation and spread offense. Neither worked against TCU, but Miles did see some positives with the spread at times. Early on they went with the power and I-formations. "We tried to use the I early but ran into some bumps," Miles said. "We really moved the ball more in the spread, but still ran into some bumps. We did not throw and catch as much as we would have liked to. It's not the players fault, by design, they just did a great job of covering up passes."

Velton Gardner has good game in first extended action