The Jayhawks evened their record at 2-2 after a road loss to Baylor this afternoon. Here are some thoughts and quotes from the post-game.

Baylor offense limited Pooka outside one run

The game plan is now set going forward for teams and the key will be slowing down Pooka Williams. Although Williams had 89 yards on 14 carries he got a big chunk of it on a 72-yard run. Unlike the last two weeks where he sparked the offense and found the end zone he was bottled up on most of his carries. "They're going to press the edges and try not to let you press the outsides on wide, and they did a good job of that early," Beaty said. "And then inside, they were doing a good job of mixing up how they were stunting inside and having their backers in there to try to slice through gaps. "They're more of an aggressive, upfield team. We knew that. You've got to string first downs together to be able to be patient enough in your zone game to crease them."

The Baylor defense shut down the KU running game much of the day

Beaty takes blame for offensive performance

The Jayhawks only rushed for 122 yards and the week before Baylor gave up 225 yards on the ground to Duke. The offense never got on track with 271 yards their lowest output of the season. "We just did not do enough offensively at all today," Beaty said. "I don't think we played well enough, and I certainly don't think we coached them well enough. I think we got out-coached on that side of the ball, starting with me. And that's not acceptable."

Not many positives, but defense stepped up in second half

The Jayhawks defense stiffened in the second half only allowing three points. Linebacker Joe Dineen said part of that was the adjustments defensive coordinator Clint Bowen made at halftime. "(We) linebackers let them get out and run away from us and that can’t happen," Dineen said of the first half. "But you know we came into the second half and Coach Bowen made some adjustments, we started calling some different stunts up front trying to keep them in the pocket. I’m happy with how we only let up three points in the second half.” There wasn't a lot of positive things Beaty had to say about the performance but did mention the fact the defense got stops in the second half. "If there's any positive I take from it, it's that we allowed three points in the second half," Beaty said.

Big 12 play starts but Beaty doesn't believe KU was out-matched

After winning two straight many pointed to the beginning of Big 12 play to see how good the Jayhawks really were. Facing Baylor was going to the biggest test on the schedule. Beaty said the result of the game wasn't as much moving into Big 12 as it was not executing the game plan. "I did not think we were outmatched, and I mean that with all due respect to Baylor," Beaty said. "They have a really nice football team. Matt's done a really good job recruiting. But that's certainly not going to be the excuse. We had plenty to get it done."

Getting ready for homecoming and Oklahoma State