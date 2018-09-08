The Jayhawks snapped a road losing streak that dated back to 2009. We will have more later but here are thoughts and notes after the game and Beaty meeting with the media.

The Pooka difference

David Beaty said they found out late last night Pooka Williams would be able to play. Williams had 14 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns and sparked the offense. “Having a guy that is that explosive who can do the things that he can do (is big),” Beaty said after the game. “A single guy can make a difference on a team a lot of times. Doing it single-handedly to new heights all by himself is difficult but he can certainly get it started and make guys around him better.”

Kerr Johnson's TD catch put the Jayhawks ahead early and for good

Big win for KU fans, not just the program

After the game Beaty was seen giving a hug to Dana Anderson. Beaty said that is just one of the many people who the win means something to. “Dana had in tears and there is passion that he has for this University and he shows it,” Beaty said. “He does a lot of things for this University and it's not easy stuff.” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long has barely been on the job a month and Beaty mentioned him in the post-game press conference. “I think of our coaches and our players and our community,” Beaty said about ending the road losing streak. “I think of our AD getting him off to a good start and not having something that he has to deal with. But it is up to us to try to keep that streak going.”

Beaty had a good feeling starting on Monday

Last Saturday night the players were visibly down after losing the opener to Nicholls State. But they quickly got past that and had a good week of practice. “I thought we practiced well all week and responded well,” he said. “I didn't expect anything less from them today. I felt like we matched up pretty well with some of the things we possess. I wasn't sure we could create as many turnovers as we did and that was a good surprise to see.” Beaty said he knew on Monday that the players had moved on and was focused on Central Michigan. “When we came back to work on Monday I knew because it is a veteran group and unfortunately they have been through a lot,” Beaty said. “Fortunately they have been through a lot. I've said this before there are times when they lift us up.”

No clear answer on William's status going forward

Beaty made it clear he was told after the game to not comment on Williams status. “The easiest thing for me to do is say he was available today and that's all I can say from there,” Beaty said. “I really don't have any other information then he was available today which was great.” The question was asked if Williams will be available the next game or could it week-to-week. In his answer he was likely referring to speaking to an administrator. “I just talked to somebody coming off the field and that's what I was told I need to say,” Beaty said. We have been informed that was all Beaty can say about the situation.

No more using the streak against the Jayhawks