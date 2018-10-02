The Jayhawks are five games into the season and Tuesday Beaty announced that Miles Kendrick would be unavailable again this week. Kendrick who played the first four games, will now miss two in a row, and would be available for a redshirt. Beaty was asked if there is a possibility Kendrick could redshirt. "Not at all," Beaty said. "We're not talking about redshirting anybody right now. We don't have enough full scholarship guys to consider that. Everybody is going to be eligible the entire way. We need everybody. We need everybody we got. " Beaty some players could end up getting a redshirt but it wouldn't be because of doing it on purpose. "You know, we may redshirt guys, but we're not trying to do that," he said. "Some of it will come as we move along through the season, and guys are just not quite prepared yet, right? But there is no plans to redshirt anyone." He also used Carter Stanley and Elmore Hempstead as examples. They are both players who are fitting into the playing-time picture as the season develops. "Look at Carter he wasn't ready at that time, right?" Beaty said. "Elmore wasn't completely ready early, but he's starting to show signs that he's getting there, right, particularly with a lot of our younger guys. "

Beaty said they need all the players ready to play with a low number of scholarships

Players get mention for playing well on special teams

Beaty started his Tuesday press conference mentioning three players who don't get their names called much and said they have stood out on special teams. "A couple of guys that continue to stick out to me on special teams, Kyron Johnson just continues to play well," Beaty said. "He and Emmanuel Moore have been just a big asset to us on special teams; proud of those guys. Liam Jones did some things we asked him to do and he's really improved. "Those guys stick out. They warrant being able to mention their names, appreciate their effort for sure."

Stanley fought through stomach sickness to earn the start

Carter Stanley knew before the game he would be the starting quarterback. But when Friday rolled around things weren't looking so good. "I take my hat off to him because the kid was sick as a dog when he woke up," Beaty said. "He wasn't feeling good Friday, and he wasn't feeling good Saturday. Watched him close not just during walk-through, but during warm-ups, and, man, he's just a tough competitor. There was no way we were going to keep him out. "

Stanley had good numbers, and can get better with corrections

Carter Stanley finished the day against Oklahoma State going 24-of-32 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Those aren't bad numbers for his first start and Beaty said they can improve going forward. "There are several things that we ask that position to do, this or this, and we missed a few of them," Beaty said. "We missed seven or eight that could have made a big difference in extending drives, and those are things that kinda go unseen sometimes until you look at that video ." Throughout the game Beaty said Stanley started to execute once he got the feel of the game and also felt better. Some of the corrections will be reading the defense and others with foot placement. "Some of them are pre-snap, some of them are right as the post snap comes in. A lot of stuff that you see nowadays comes off of RPO-type stuff, and you have to have your eyes in the right spot," Beaty said.

