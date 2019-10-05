Thoughts and quotes from Oklahoma game
After going back over the game being around the players and breaking down what was said, here are some thoughts from the Oklahoma game
Kansas had a plan to slow down the OU offense
Oklahoma has a way of making opposing defenses look really bad. They entered the game against Kansas putting up video game type numbers averaging 668 yards of offense and 55 points per game.
The Kansas staff did some different things during the week to slow down the Sooners and it worked.
"Time of possessions," Les Miles said. "We probably had the ball ten minutes longer than we had last week, and considering the ability that the opponent had to score, I think that was wise, and I think that's something positive."
Midway through the second quarter the game was tied 7-7. That certainly wasn't expected. The Jayhawks took the lead 7-0 and it was the first time Oklahoma trailed all season.
This week D.J. Eliot and the Kansas staff worked on some new looks for the Sooners.
Asked if some of the new wrinkles helped, defensive end Codey Cole told me they did.
"It definitely helped," he said. "We have a great defensive coordinator, Coach Elliot. Just a great coaching staff, who switched up a lot of things from the previous week and gave them a lot of different looks that they struggled in the first half."
Cole said the defense was confident they could slow Oklahoma down.
"We just knew going into the game, we can play with anybody," Cole said. "We feel like that always. In the beginning of the game we were getting stops and pressure on the quarterback. We feel like we can always do that. So, it really wasn't shocking."
The Sooner offense woke up
The Kansas offense took the air out of the ball, if you will.
Early on they relied on a heavy dose of Pooka Williams who found running lanes and taking the play clock down as far as they could.
The Jayhawks also used a huddle and didn't snap the ball several times until there was under three seconds on the play clock.
That strategy worked and it limited the Sooners over 120 yards under their season average.
"(There were) some ups and downs throughout the game, more ups for us," said Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. "It took us a little to get on track. They (Kansas) are certainly an improved football team, from what we have seen in the last several years. It’s always tough to come beat people on the road."
Oklahoma finished with 545 yards of offense but only had 213 at the half.
Showing fight in the fourth quarter
Kansas fans have seen it happen in the past. Oklahoma scores on a long touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 45-7. That's about the time when the game is over and it gets worse.
But the Jayhawks continued to fight and not give up.
They scored twice in the fourth quarter on Carter Stanley to Stephon Robinson touchdown passes. Maybe it comes to optics but it shows the team didn't fold up and continued to play with effort.
Kansas safety Davon Ferguson recorded his first career sack on Jalen Hurts for a 23-yard loss.
"I think we can build on everything and what people fail to realize it, we actually led Oklahoma, and this is the first time Oklahoma trailed in the entire season," he said. "It think it shows our defense and offense came out to play. I think that we will continuously grow and progress day by day."
Ferguson said they will always play until the end.
"Nobody lays down when it comes to the Jayhawks," he said. "Not the defense, not offense, not the special teams. We fight till the end, until there’s three 0’s on the clock, or there’s overtime. We are going to fight and just keep fighting until the game is over.”
Stanley's three touchdown passes moves him into a tie for fifth place on the all-time list at KU. Robinson, like Ferguson, said they are always going to give their best until the game is over.
"I love my team and we are going to fight the whole game and make sure we finish strong," Robinson said. "It is Division I football, any reps you get need to be taken seriously on the field. Going forward, we are going to continue to take those reps to get better.”