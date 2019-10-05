After going back over the game being around the players and breaking down what was said, here are some thoughts from the Oklahoma game

Oklahoma has a way of making opposing defenses look really bad. They entered the game against Kansas putting up video game type numbers averaging 668 yards of offense and 55 points per game.

The Kansas staff did some different things during the week to slow down the Sooners and it worked.

"Time of possessions," Les Miles said. "We probably had the ball ten minutes longer than we had last week, and considering the ability that the opponent had to score, I think that was wise, and I think that's something positive."

Midway through the second quarter the game was tied 7-7. That certainly wasn't expected. The Jayhawks took the lead 7-0 and it was the first time Oklahoma trailed all season.

This week D.J. Eliot and the Kansas staff worked on some new looks for the Sooners.

Asked if some of the new wrinkles helped, defensive end Codey Cole told me they did.

"It definitely helped," he said. "We have a great defensive coordinator, Coach Elliot. Just a great coaching staff, who switched up a lot of things from the previous week and gave them a lot of different looks that they struggled in the first half."

Cole said the defense was confident they could slow Oklahoma down.

"We just knew going into the game, we can play with anybody," Cole said. "We feel like that always. In the beginning of the game we were getting stops and pressure on the quarterback. We feel like we can always do that. So, it really wasn't shocking."



