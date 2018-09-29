Carter Stanley turned in the best numbers of any Kansas quarterback through five games. The junior was 24-of-32 for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Stanley began the year behind Peyton Bender and Miles Kendrick. Last week Kendrick was hurt and after watching film the Kansas coaches believed Stanley gave them the best chance. " I think his skill set fit us a little bit better with a very active defensive line and a blitz package that possessed some speed and allowed us to escape more than maybe we could have with Peyton," Beaty said. Although Bender didn't take a snap the had a game-plan for him to play. "We had a plan to put Peyton in the game, but the game just never really went in that direction," Beaty said.

Stanley put up good numers in his first start- AP

Gundy not happy with penalties, special teams play

Oklahoma State Mike Gundy was pleased with his team's offensive performance. But right after the game he focused on some of the things he wasn't happy with. The Jayhawks cut the Oklahoma State lead to 14-7 when a drive stayed alive after a penatly on roughing punter Kyle Thompson. "Roughing the punter in a crucial situation, where we are already up 14 (points) and we are going to get the ball back?," said Gundy said. "We have got to improve on special teams; we are undisciplined and that is my fault. A lot of things I can live with, but being undisciplined is not something I can live with. We will go to work on that this week." The Cowboys also had eight penalties for 92 yards. "We were poor on special teams, and(had) way too many penalties," he said.

Wrapping up Pooka

Once again Pooka Williams flirted with the 100-yard mark coming up just shy with 97 yards on 13 carries. He was a focus of the Cowboys defense. "We need to gang tackle him," said linebacker Justin Phillips. "He’s a great player. He’s really shifty. He’s one of their weapons and we focused on shutting him down and that helped us be successful."

Stanley was ready to get his start after sitting out

Stanley got his first start of the season but was mentally prepared since fall camp the beginning of the season. He stayed focused and learned the game plan even in the games he wasn't starting. In high school Stanley didn't start until his senior year so he has been in that situation before. "For me, personally, it dates back to high school," he said. "I didn't start until my senior year, but my head coach did a good job of telling me to stay ready. Every single play of practice you have to be going through the reads, going through the operation. "It has continued here at Kansas with Coach (David) Beaty and his staff. I try to follow every aspect of practice as if I am a starter. I just know you have to be ready."

Beaty not committing to a QB right after the game