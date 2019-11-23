Having watched Glen Mason's teams and covered the Mark Mangino era you could improvement within the program although the win column didn't show.

That's what is going with the 2019 version of the Kansas football team. It might get frustrating to see several conference games where the Jayhawks had a chance to win in the final minutes. But that the proof is right there and out in front, this team is showing improvement and heading in the right direction.

Here are several thoughts, notes, and quotes following a close loss on the road to Iowa State.