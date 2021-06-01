Thoughts on new transfers entering the program

It was a wild weekend as the Jayhawks added seven transfers to the roster before the first team meeting.

There was something that stood out with all of the players I spoke with as they start a new chapter in their college careers. Sure, they are all going to Kansas to try and win a starting job and compete. But that was not the message I got that stood out to me.

These players believe in Lance Leipold and the coaching staff. Every player transferring from Buffalo told me a similar story about wanting to be part of a culture change and help build the program.

Here is my breakdown and thoughts after talking with every player.