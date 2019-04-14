A more accurate guess would leave the number somewhere around 10,000-12,000 and possibly a little higher.

There has been a lot of talk about the overall attendance for the spring game. The official, unofficial crowd was estimated at 5,000. But that number is way off. The west stands were around 70-75% full.

The ground game was strong for the offense. Khalil Herbert and Dom Williams turned in strong performances. Herbert had 154 yards on 13 carries and Williams 97 yards on 12. Williams actually gained 101 rushing yards from scrimmage.

Williams and Herbert accounted for three touchdowns. Takulve Williams had 84 yards on three carries and a touchdown.

On the day the offense averaged 9.7 yards a carry on the ground.

The quarterbacks weren't as efficient going 26-of-62 with an interception and a touchdown.

Ezra Naylor led all receivers with 75 yards and tied with Kwamie Lassiter six receptions each. Daylon Charlot had four catches and Stephon Robinson with three.

Shaq Richmond, Drew Harvey, and Cody McNerney led the defense with 4.5 tackles each. McNerney also led with two tackle for a loss.

Robert Topps was the only player to force a fumble. Davon Ferguson had the game's only interception and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown. He also led the team with three pass break-ups.

Kyle Thompson averaged 43.7 yards a punt and Donovan Gagen was at 35 ypp.





[Related: Ferguson comes up big in spring game]