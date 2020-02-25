Quietly, the Pac-12 has been lots of fun to watch this winter and don’t look now, but Arizona State has jumped out front. Who are five juniors that could become big names this spring and who are the best four teams in the country? Eric Bossi discusses in today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play.

1. ARIZONA STATE ROLLING IN COMPETITIVE PAC-12

Alonzo Verge (AP Images)

For the past few years, the Pac-12 has caught a lot of flack for not being very good and not being very competitive. This season, I’ve found the Pac-12 race to be one of the most entertaining to watch. The way conference teams have beaten each other’s brains in may cost them a bid or two in the NCAA Tournament, but it has made for enjoyable late-night hoops. Somehow, Arizona State has risen above the fray to take first place in a conference where the top five teams are only separated by one game. The Sun Devils are plenty talented and the guard trio of Remy Martin, Rob Edwards and Alonzo Verge has been increasingly fun to watch. But given where Bobby Hurley’s team was just a month ago, its ascension to the top of the Pac-12 has been something else. Between mid-December and mid-January, ASU lost five of seven games in a stretch that included a 40-point shellacking at the hands of St. Mary’s and a near 30-point loss at Arizona. Their NCAA Tournament hopes looked fleeting at best. The Sun Devils have since avenged the loss to Arizona and are riding a seven-game win streak into what may be the most crucial week of the year for them. This week they’ll be at surging UCLA and fading USC. The Bruins need to keep winning to make the tournament while the Trojans are desperate to keep from falling out. A win in either of those games would put Arizona State in pretty good shape to at least win a share of the Pac-12 title – it will host cellar-dwellers Washington and Washington State in the last week of the season – while two wins would give ASU a major edge in the race and likely assure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. More wins couldn’t hurt on the recruiting trail either. The Sun Devils already have five-star Marcus Bagley but are in the thick of it for five-star Josh Christopher and top-40 big man Clifford Omoruyi. The more they win, it can’t hurt their chances with either.

*****

2. FIVE FOR 2021

Kowacie Reeves

*****

3. FOUR TEAMS STAND OUT

Scott Drew (AP Images)