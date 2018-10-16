After wrapping up an official visit to Arizona on Monday, five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has completed his official visits.

To recap, the skilled big man from Kansas City who is completing his high school career at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG has also seen Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Villanova. He’s also seen all of his finalists, save for Villanova, unofficially as well. Because of the homework he’s done on the programs recruiting him, I doubt that Robinson-Earl has many more questions that he needs answered. With that in mind, I would expect that a decision would be rendered in the relatively near future.

He hasn’t yet set any kind of decision date, but from talking to Robinson-Earl throughout his high school career, he’s never been one to drag things out or lead schools on for more attention and I expect that to be the case here. That leads to the obvious question, where’s he going?

By now, anybody who follows recruiting knows that he has plenty of family ties to Kansas and that the Jayhawks have been recruiting him aggressively for pretty much his entire career. It’s awfully tough to pick against the Jayhawks here. Being tough to pick against is one thing, being a lock to land a player is another and I don’t think we can call Kansas a lock for Robinson-Earl.

At least headed into the Arizona visit, both Villanova and North Carolina were making things interesting and it’s important to note that Arizona got into the mix thanks to a strong unofficial visit last winter. Notre Dame, does look like it would be a bit of a surprise.

This is a situation that we’ll be monitoring very closely over the next week or so and if I have to pick I’ll still give Kansas the edge, but again I don’t label Robinson-Earl as any kind of lock.