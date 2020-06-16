JayhawkSlant - Three-Point Play: High majors dial up Mitchell, Morris; Washington thriving

College coaches can now make direct contact with prospects from the class of 2022. Who has been in touch with five-stars Mark Mitchell and Arterio Morris ? Also in today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play, four-star point guard Ty Ty Washington from the class of 2021 is seeing his stock soar out West.

Like everybody else, Mark Mitchell’s spring and summer hasn’t been going like he expected it too. However, the five-star swingman from Roeland Park (Kans.) Bishop Miege has been making the most of it.

He spent the early part of the Covid-19 quarantine at home working on his game and now as things are opening up he’s been getting in the gym with current and past members of his summer program, KC Run GMC.

“I think I have gotten better for sure,” Mitchell told Rivals.com. “I started going to the gym like a month ago. Lately me and Tamar Bates (2021 four-star) have been getting in the gym with some college guys like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova) and Jacob Gilyard (Richmond). I’ve been getting up lots of shots and working on my game and it is going pretty well.”

Now, college coaches can finally contact Mitchell directly. In the first 24 hours he has heard from Arkansas, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas, Tulsa, Virginia and Wake Forest. On Tuesday, Mitchell has morning calls planned with Michigan, Oklahoma State and UCLA. A regular visitor to Kansas, Mitchell has long held and offer from the Jayhawks. Arkansas and Wake Forest recently became his second and third offers.

“Arkansas, they have Coach (Eric) Musselman and he came from Nevada where he had (Cody Martin and Caleb Martin), said Mitchell. “I see how he used them and how they were and he preaches to me that I can be that type of player in his system.”

Wake Forest is breaking in a new staff headed by Steve Forbes after cutting ties with Danny Manning.



"It’s cool they have interest in me and just getting to know the staff, cause they’re pretty new, is something I look forward to."

Mitchell is in no rush to make any kind of decision and isn’t yet sweating who has or hasn’t offered.

“I just want to see who all gets in touch,” said Mitchell. “I’m just trying to feel it out and get to talk to everybody who talks to me.

“I’m a pretty level guy so I don’t let many things rattle me. I’m just taking my time with all of this and schools are doing the same getting to know me. I know (offers) will come with time.”