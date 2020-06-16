JayhawkSlant - Three-Point Play: High majors dial up Mitchell, Morris; Washington thriving

Three-Point Play: High majors dial up Mitchell, Morris; Washington thriving
College coaches can now make direct contact with prospects from the class of 2022. Who has been in touch with five-stars Mark Mitchell and Arterio Morris? Also in today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play, four-star point guard Ty Ty Washington from the class of 2021 is seeing his stock soar out West.
MORE: Minott shines in Orlando
2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position
2022 Rankings: Top 75
1. Five-star Mitchell remains patient
Like everybody else, Mark Mitchell’s spring and summer hasn’t been going like he expected it too. However, the five-star swingman from Roeland Park (Kans.) Bishop Miege has been making the most of it.
He spent the early part of the Covid-19 quarantine at home working on his game and now as things are opening up he’s been getting in the gym with current and past members of his summer program, KC Run GMC.
“I think I have gotten better for sure,” Mitchell told Rivals.com. “I started going to the gym like a month ago. Lately me and Tamar Bates (2021 four-star) have been getting in the gym with some college guys like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova) and Jacob Gilyard (Richmond). I’ve been getting up lots of shots and working on my game and it is going pretty well.”
Now, college coaches can finally contact Mitchell directly. In the first 24 hours he has heard from Arkansas, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas, Tulsa, Virginia and Wake Forest. On Tuesday, Mitchell has morning calls planned with Michigan, Oklahoma State and UCLA. A regular visitor to Kansas, Mitchell has long held and offer from the Jayhawks. Arkansas and Wake Forest recently became his second and third offers.
“Arkansas, they have Coach (Eric) Musselman and he came from Nevada where he had (Cody Martin and Caleb Martin), said Mitchell. “I see how he used them and how they were and he preaches to me that I can be that type of player in his system.”
Wake Forest is breaking in a new staff headed by Steve Forbes after cutting ties with Danny Manning.
"It’s cool they have interest in me and just getting to know the staff, cause they’re pretty new, is something I look forward to."
Mitchell is in no rush to make any kind of decision and isn’t yet sweating who has or hasn’t offered.
“I just want to see who all gets in touch,” said Mitchell. “I’m just trying to feel it out and get to talk to everybody who talks to me.
“I’m a pretty level guy so I don’t let many things rattle me. I’m just taking my time with all of this and schools are doing the same getting to know me. I know (offers) will come with time.”
2. Arterio Morris becoming priority recruit in Texas
Now a five-star prospect who ranks among the top 20 nationally in the class of 2022, 6-foot-4 point guard Arterio Morris has seen his stock skyrocket over the last six months.
Morris is big, he’s athletic and he’s a fierce competitor. His summer coach and mentor Erven Davis of Dallas Showtyme says that the evolution of Morris’ mental approach has been a huge key.
“I think the biggest thing is his maturity level has gone way up,” said Davis. “Every time he’s been in the spotlight, he’s dominated and showed up and that’s propelled to him where he is now.”
Within hours of coaches being able to contact Morris, he had already heard Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas-Arlington, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UCLA among others. So far, he’s been on campus at TCU and Texas Tech.
As much as he has seen his stock soar recently, the climb is just beginning for Morris.
“I might sound a little biased, but I think he has the potential to be a top 10 guy,” said Davis. “For people to be impressed with him now, the sky is the limit. He just needs to continue to be a more consistent shooter and he’s been working his tail off. Everything else is there and his attitude is good. He plays with a passion and a fire that you don’t see as much.”
3. Washington thriving at point guard
Rising senior point guard Ty Ty Washington has found his groove and it is starting to show.
A big and strong point guard, Washington transferred to Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep in the middle of his junior season. Since then, and particularly over the past few weeks, Washington’s recruitment has really started to take off.
Over the last 10 days Washington has landed offers from Auburn, Minnesota, and USC. All after scoring offers from Creighton, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech earlier in 2020 to run his total of scholarship offers well north of 20.
Currently ranked No. 102 nationally in 2021, Washington is one that many in Arizona and around his high school program feel is capable of making a big rise in the national rankings. He’s in the best shape of his life, shooting the ball extremely well and dialed in.
“The kid did a really good job working on his body and getting in shape and getting his strength up,” said Compass Prep athletic director Pete Kaffey. “He’s blowing up because he scores at all three levels and he’s a really good passer. He’s one of the best passers I’ve ever coached. He can really shoot and when you factor all of that in you can see why he’s blowing up and should be considered a top ranked kid.”