Three-Point Play: Trickle-down effect, camp battles, transfers
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
2. THE TOP BATTLES BETWEEN FRESHMEN AND RETURNING STARS
Here are the three position battles to watch this preseason between talented freshmen newcomers and returning stars:
1. Point guard, Kansas: Will it be Cal transfer Charlie Moore, a sophomore that scored 38 points in his second career college game? Does Bill Self decide to use Moore more as a scorer than a playmaker, and go with five-star guard Devon Dotson at the point? Is the wild card Quentin Grimes, a facilitating agent in a two-guard’s body? There is no returning talent here, though Moore sat out last year due to transfer rules. I expect Self to use the early portion of his schedule to try a variety of lineups before the right combination fits.
3. THREE TRANSFERS THAT WILL IMPACT THE TITLE RACE
3. Dedric Lawson, Kansas: The Jayhawks' reliance on Lawson could be key to BIll Self’s fight for his second national title. Having called him one of the best passers that he has ever coached, regardless of position, look for Lawson to be used in a variety of roles at Kansas. He elevates KU into the argument for the best team in America. Expect a one-and-done campaign out of the Memphis import thanks to a player of the year-caliber showing.
For the complete breakdown, click here.