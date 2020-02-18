“The campus was really, nice and I thought it was a cool place to be. I liked the locker rooms and the new indoor facility was nice. All those things are just cool to see.”

“Dirk Wedd recruited me and he's a good guy,” Garber said. “I felt like he believed in me a lot and he showed me around. Everything looked really, nice and he's just believing in me and that gave me the biggest push to go there.

On Tuesday, Garber announced he would be continuing his football career at Kansas.

Gabe Garber had opportunities to play at the NAIA level and several local schools showing interest in him. But after a visit to Kansas and thinking about his future he decided to be a Jayhawk.

Garber led Sabetha to two state football titles and this year and was named the Sports In Kansas Offensive Player of the Year in 3A.

As a sophomore he was the class 3A Player of the Year in baseball. He has been starting in three sports for Sabetha.

“I'm playing point guard right now in basketball,” he said. “The second half of the season we're playing really good basketball right now and hope we keep it up. In baseball I've played outfield since freshman year and this year I’m probably going to be playing infield too as well and pitching a little bit.”

Garber has also talked with Ritch Price about playing baseball at Kansas. His future for now is expected to be on the football field.

“I don’t know exactly what position I will play but I think I will start out at safety,” he said.

He’s glad to see the recruiting process come to an end with his decision. Kansas State talked to him about a winter walk on spot and he could have earned a scholarship with NAIA schools.

“It feels good,” Garber said. “It's kind of been on my chest for the past couple months. It feels good to finally do it and I'm excited to get started.”