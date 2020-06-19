JayhawkSlant - Three-star DB Omar Burroughs commits to Kansas

Omar Burroughs is known for his ball skills and the ability to pick passes off in the defensive backfield. The 5-foot-10, 175 pound cornerback picked off four passes in one game and college coaches are aware of his talent.

The three -star will finish up his high school this fall at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) after starting off in his hometown of Savannah (Ga.).

He has been going through the recruiting process since his freshman year and he has now decided he wants to take his talents to Lawrence (Kansas).

"I have committed to Kansas," said Burroughs. "I chose Kansas over Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Coastal Carolina. I made the decision a while back and I told Kansas about my commitment about two or three weeks ago."

Since Kansas offered March 11, the Jayhawks have pushed for Burroughs and their approach stood out.

"I have been talking to them every day since they offered. I have gotten the virtual tour, I have spent time with the coaches and I really like the people there. Just the overall atmosphere at Kansas with the type of coaches there make it something I really like.

"What really stood out was how real they were with me. They were upfront, they were honest and that really made an impression on me. That pushed them up the list."

Jordan Peterson coaches the safeties under Les Miles and that is the coach Burroughs connected with.

"He is a great guy and a really good coach. Coach Peterson has talked about how I will fit in there, he has recruited me good and he has really told me a lot.

"He thinks I can play all over the secondary. We have talked about me playing in the middle of the field at safety, the field side at corner and the boundary corner position. He likes my versatility and I cannot wait to play for coach Peterson."

Peterson was first to get the news from Burroughs. Miles got it next. And both were excited.

"I called coach Peterson out of the blue and I told him about my commitment," said Burroughs. "He was very excited about told me that he was ready for me to be a Jayhawk.

"I called coach Miles right after that, and he was with his wife, so when I dropped the news, they went crazy. He welcomed and it was great."

Burroughs was always looking to make a summer decision, so the timing is right on plan, but how he got here was unexpected due to the virus. That did not dampen the joy in his home though.

"I thought I would have taken visits and all that in the spring, but I knew I wanted to commit before my senior year, so it all worked out. I am the first person in my family to go to college, so this is so big for me and my family.

"I am blessed with the opportunity so I am going to make the most of it."