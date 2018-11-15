Ticker
Thursday Update: Latest info and thoughts from the coach search

Miles and LSU have reached an agreement in his buyout
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant.com
We have the latest on the coaching search rumors and what we are hearing. The coaching search thread has been updated throughout the morning and afternoon.

The biggest news of the day is the latest release from LSU they have reached a settlement on the buyout with Les Miles. We talk about the news and what it may mean.

Go inside for the latest in Thursday Coaching Search Update

