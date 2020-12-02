JayhawkSlant - Tiger Adolpho excited about Kansas offer

The Kansas coaches are the first Power Five offer for Tiger Adolpho. And they are looking at a state they haven’t recruited much in the past.

Adolpho recently moved from Hawaii to Idaho and attends Rigby High. The Kansas staff was evaluating quarterback film and started to do more research.

“Dave (Shumate) messaged me and just said he loved my film and asked a couple of questions to get to know each other,” Adolpho said. “Then after that, I'd say a couple of weeks later, the OC and quarterbacks coach Brent Dearmon followed me and just said he is going to start heavily recruiting me. That's what got us to start talking more and more.”

After a couple of weeks, the Kansas coaches were ready to offer.

“Dave text me and said they had some big news coming this week,” Adolpho said. “Then they called my high school and told him they were offering me. I already had an offer from Hawaii, but this is a big one and the one I’m most excited about.”