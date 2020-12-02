JayhawkSlant - Tiger Adolpho excited about Kansas offer

Tiger Adolpho excited about Kansas offer
The Kansas coaches are the first Power Five offer for Tiger Adolpho. And they are looking at a state they haven’t recruited much in the past.
Adolpho recently moved from Hawaii to Idaho and attends Rigby High. The Kansas staff was evaluating quarterback film and started to do more research.
“Dave (Shumate) messaged me and just said he loved my film and asked a couple of questions to get to know each other,” Adolpho said. “Then after that, I'd say a couple of weeks later, the OC and quarterbacks coach Brent Dearmon followed me and just said he is going to start heavily recruiting me. That's what got us to start talking more and more.”
After a couple of weeks, the Kansas coaches were ready to offer.
“Dave text me and said they had some big news coming this week,” Adolpho said. “Then they called my high school and told him they were offering me. I already had an offer from Hawaii, but this is a big one and the one I’m most excited about.”
Adolpho said he was watching a movie with his family when the news came in. He immediately got up and called Dearmon.
When Adolpho was living in Hawaii he led Kahuku to the state championship game where they lost to powerhouse St. Louis High. His junior year he moved to Rigby High in Idaho. This year he helped them get to the state title game.
“Coach Dearmon told me he liked how natural I played and how I turned broken plays into positive yards,” Adolpho said. “He said he likes how easily our offense comes back out and puts points back on the board. He said I was natural fit at the quarterback position. He likes the way the ball comes out on time and the ball is where it should be.”
Adolpho moved to Idaho because of his father’s work. He has adjusted to life outside of Hawaii and is becoming more familiar with the recruiting process.
He said Kansas, Hawaii, Boise State, Washington State, Harvard, Montana, UC-Davis, and Weber State are the schools showing the most interest.
“I'm looking for a school that is going to give me an equal opportunity just to be able to start and play,” he said. “A place that if I get injured, they're not going to throw me into the street. I’m looking for a school and staff that is super-welcoming.”