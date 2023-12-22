Nicolas Timberlake has struggled during his lone season at Kansas. The graduate transfer from Towson who spent the previous two seasons shooting above 40% from deep came to Kansas and was 7-for-26 from range to start the year. Against Yale, however, he turned in his best performance since the season opener where he scored 13 points on North Carolina Central, scoring 13 once again on three-for-seven shooting from three.

“Yeah, it finally felt good,” Timberlake said. “Had a great week of practice I thought, personally, and just carried over. I've been thinking way too much during the whole year and finally felt like the kid at Towson who coached Self recruited here.”

Timberlake is a known shooter, who despite his slow start to the season from outside, has the attention of opposing defenses when he is outside of the three-point line. Tonight, however, he got his start by going to the basket early. He scored his first four points by going downhill.

“Well, he scored two baskets getting downhill in the first half, but that's not what he does,” Self said. “I think that Nic just looked like a different guy tonight, and he just needed something good to happen, and we're all very happy for him.”

Timberlake blew his previous season-high in minutes of 20 against North Carolina Central out of the water as he recorded 29 against the Bulldogs. His success on the offensive end translated over to the defensive end, where Self has noted his struggles before.

“He always hustles, but he was in the right spot tonight,” Self said. “Yeah, he did a nice job on both ends.”

The key for Timberlake finally finding his groove was consistency.

“I mean, it's just getting better day by day,” Timberlake said. “That's how we all look at it. So it was my night tonight, might be someone else's the next night, but just staying consistent with how I play definitely helped a lot confidence-wise.”

Timberlake’s work every day is noticed by his teammates, allowing them to keep a level of trust in him.

“Yeah, he's been working his tail off every day, staying late, getting extra shots,” McCullar said. “Like I said, everybody in the country knows he's a great shooter, but we’re trying to push him on other aspects of his game and he's been doing a great job. As you've seen tonight on the defensive end, he was out there causing havoc, doing the little things and the ball went in the hole tonight for him.”

McCullar, who dropped a career-high 34 points on the night, is excited about the prospect of not only Timberlake getting it going from three-point range, but the whole team.

“That's going to open up a lot of things for us offensively,” McCullar said. “But the main thing with us, we know we got guys that can put the ball in the hole. Everybody in the country knows what we brought Nic here to do and how he can shoot the ball at a high rate.”

Self even said that if they “don’t make perimeter shots it’s going to be a long conference season,” so the urgency to be better from out there is going to be big for them, just as it was tonight.

“Tonight it wasn't an execution thing at all, but it was guys stepping up and making shots, and that's how most games are won against good defensive teams,” Self said.



