It took Nicolas Timberlake until his Senior Night, but he finally broke through in the win over Kansas State, scoring a season-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 4-of-5 from three-point range. While his play has not always been consistent, his preparation has, and that is what he credits the successful night with.

“I think it’s just being consistent in the gym,” Timberlake said. “It’s definitely not the year I’ve dreamed of having come here, but to have that happen tonight felt great. Especially Senior Night, the last night I’ll ever play here. So hopefully I’ll build off it.”

Kevin McCullar said that Timberlake is always in the gym getting shots up and that it was good to see him “go out and do what he does best.”

Hunter Dickinson spoke on the players’ behalf in saying that Tuesday night did not catch any of them off guard.

“I think a lot of the players aren't really surprised by it,” Dickinson said “I feel like some fans might be, but I think the players aren't really surprised when Nick goes out there and plays like that because we see the work he puts in. Like Kevin said, he's always getting after practice before practice stuff like that so he's really working on his game and I think it was really good to see him you know really succeed out there tonight.”

Head coach Bill Self also has seen the work Timberlake has put in at practice and gave him props for a dunk he had in transition.

“Nick's a really good player,” Self said. “We see it in practice but it hadn't translated to the games and tonight you guys saw even the one dunk… that was impressive how athletic he can be off balance.”

The performance from Timberlake came with his family in the stands, and Self got to have a conversation with them where he predicted he would make five from deep.

“I saw his family, they were out taking pictures at court about 4:30 today and there with his uncles and Mom and Dad and everything I said he's going to make five tonight,” Self said. “I actually thought he made five. He only made four, but he's going to make five tonight so when he made his fourth I thought it was his fifth and I turned to the family and I did five and they all did it back to me and so they can't count either.”

Although there was confusion from everyone involved in the conversation, the fourth three-pointer broke a barrier for Timberlake that he had been trying to break all season. Before hitting the shot, he was sitting on 13 points, a mark that represents his season high that he has hit four times.

The breakthrough could prove to be crucial to Timberlake as he and the rest of the Jayhawks prepare to try and make a run during postseason play.



