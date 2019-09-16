"I'd be disappointed if I felt like our guys were going to have to be reigned in," Miles said. "I think they've enjoyed the victory, the feeling of victory and the wonderful joy and pleasure it is to leave a stadium with a victory. I'd be surprised if they didn't want more of that. It's intoxicating."

After the Jayhawks loss to Coastal Carolina there was a common theme from the players. The message was universal. It was time to put that behind them and move on.

The Jayhawks are hoping to take their win over Boston College and continue it at home to kick off the Big 12 season.

Miles will see his team for the first time since they landed because the players get Sundays off. But he will make it clear to them they need to build on the win.

"I'm going to ask this team when I see them this afternoon, okay, is that enough?," he said. "Should we just forget it the rest of the year? What do you think? And see what they say, okay. It would be my guess that they can't wait to practice, and they can't wait to prepare, and West Virginia is a good football team, so they'll be plenty motivated."

While the win was a great way to end the non-conference schedule Mile said they can't sit back and think they have everything figured out.

"We need to get better at everything that there is on our team," he said. "We need to get better in line technique. We need to get better in our defensive punch. I mean, there's places we can get better. We will get better."