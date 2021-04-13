JayhawkSlant - Tobi Osunsanmi plans to give Kansas the first visit

Tobi Osunsanmi plans to give Kansas the first visit
The Kansas coaches have made a big push with local recruits for the 2022 class and beyond. They have offered several players in-state and the Kansas City area.
The Jayhawks are the first to offer to offer Tobi Osunsanmi from Wichita East.
Osunsanmi will be one of the best athletes in the 2022 class and he’s receiving interest from several other schools. He recently did a virtual visit with the Kansas staff.
“I learned a lot from the visit,” he said. “I learned about the housing that I'm going to be in, and the program, and the technology they have. The football players and the times and schedules they have for the players. The degrees that I can go in, and how much the tutors help with me and my degree.”
He has been talking with Kansas assistants Josh Eargle and Jake Schoonover. They have been talking about the position they are recruiting him and what their plans are for him.
At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Osunsanmi ran a sub 4.5 at the Sharp Combine. He’s got the speed to play safety, but Kansas is looking at him to play closer to the line of scrimmage.
“They're talking about me playing outside linebacker or linebacker,” Osunsanmi said. “They like my length and how I'm able to cover the field more and more efficiently. Coach Schoonover is a new coach at KU, and I also have learned a lot from Coach Eargle. They have both been recruiting me.”
On film he also specializes on special teams blocking punts.
This spring he is running track at Wichita East doing events in the 100, 200, and 4x100. Once track is over, he is hoping to make visits to schools when the NCAA lifts the Covid restrictions they have had in place.
Kansas is expected to get the first visit.
“The first place I'm going to is KU because we already scheduled a visit for June,” he said.
He’s also been receiving interest from Kansas State, Iowa State, and Nebraska. As the recruiting process picks up, he wants to find a program that has good family bond with players and coaches.
“I'm just looking for the relationship everyone has with one another,” he said. “And I'm looking for a bond that won't be too different from what I have with my family.”