JayhawkSlant - Tobi Osunsanmi plans to give Kansas the first visit

The Kansas coaches have made a big push with local recruits for the 2022 class and beyond. They have offered several players in-state and the Kansas City area.

The Jayhawks are the first to offer to offer Tobi Osunsanmi from Wichita East.

Osunsanmi will be one of the best athletes in the 2022 class and he’s receiving interest from several other schools. He recently did a virtual visit with the Kansas staff.

“I learned a lot from the visit,” he said. “I learned about the housing that I'm going to be in, and the program, and the technology they have. The football players and the times and schedules they have for the players. The degrees that I can go in, and how much the tutors help with me and my degree.”

He has been talking with Kansas assistants Josh Eargle and Jake Schoonover. They have been talking about the position they are recruiting him and what their plans are for him.