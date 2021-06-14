Tobi Osunsanmi visits Kansas, works out for coaches

Tobi Osunsanmi is going to use June to get out and visit college campuses and do private workouts with college coaches.

The Wichita product took his first unofficial visit of the month to meet the Kansas coaches and get a closer look at the program.

“I thought the football complex is pretty big,” he said. “It had a lot of accommodations for the players and everything they need basically. They showed around the place and seeing all the features it has and all that.

“The things that stood out to me was the health room and where all the physical therapy is at and the hot tub and the cold tub and all the equipment you need to get better. The weight room also stood because it was really big.”

Over the last six months Kansas special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover has been recruiting Osunsanmi.

“I feel like together we're getting more comfortable and getting to know each other,” he said of Schoonover. “The new coaches that I just met for the first time it's like, I'm still getting to know them. I gave a good relationship with him, and it is going to even be better in the long run.”