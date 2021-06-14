Tobi Osunsanmi visits Kansas, works out for coaches
Tobi Osunsanmi is going to use June to get out and visit college campuses and do private workouts with college coaches.
The Wichita product took his first unofficial visit of the month to meet the Kansas coaches and get a closer look at the program.
“I thought the football complex is pretty big,” he said. “It had a lot of accommodations for the players and everything they need basically. They showed around the place and seeing all the features it has and all that.
“The things that stood out to me was the health room and where all the physical therapy is at and the hot tub and the cold tub and all the equipment you need to get better. The weight room also stood because it was really big.”
Over the last six months Kansas special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover has been recruiting Osunsanmi.
“I feel like together we're getting more comfortable and getting to know each other,” he said of Schoonover. “The new coaches that I just met for the first time it's like, I'm still getting to know them. I gave a good relationship with him, and it is going to even be better in the long run.”
Osunsanmi, from Wichita East, said he showed up and met Schoonover who introduced him to the coaching staff. During the visit he worked out with linebackers coach Chris Simpson.
Some schools have recruited him to play safety, but the Jayhawks have him on the board as a linebacker.
“It was good working out with him because he has a lot of years of experience,” Osunsanmi said. “He has been coaching for 22 years. It was just helpful for me to get better because after 22 years of experience, you'd have a lot of knowledge to help out players.”
Osunsanmi got to see the indoor complex, stadium, and facilities on the visit and at the end met with head coach Lance Leipold.
“We talked about where he was from and his past experience in college football and how long he's been coaching,” he said. “We talked about how long I have been playing football and a lot of other stuff that he asked me about.”
He will take more visits this month to Kansas State and Nebraska and then will see what July looks like. He could use July to attend football camps.
“June is where most of the visits are,” he said. “I’m just trying to get out to as many colleges as I can. Then in July, kind of go to some camps to get some more exposure. Then in August, I will be working out more and concentrating more on what school I'm going to.”