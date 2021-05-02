JayhawkSlant - Today marks the official transition to Lance Leipold

Emmett Jones and his staff had to navigate the program during a difficult time. He was named the interim head coach and the coaches had to go through every day not knowing what their future would be.

Leipold said during the radio broadcast he let the coaches handle the game and he watched from a distance.

One might look at Sunday as the official day of transition in the Kansas football program. It is the day after the spring game which officially puts and end to early college football’s first season and the program will move forward with Lance Leipold as the head coach.

After the game Jones addressed the team for the final time as the interim head coach.

“I think he was showing some emotion,” Burt said. “Just seeing where we started, and where we came from, and seeing where we ended today. We've gone through a lot this year and especially this spring. “I think his emotion is really towards just seeing that progress that we've made and seeing what we were able to perform at the end of the spring game, at the end of the spring season, where were we at from the start. A lot of that goes to him and his energy and just bringing us together as a unit through those difficult times.”

Leipold said he plans to start meeting with coaches and players today and continue that through the upcoming days. He wants to hear more about the program and learn from those who experienced it.

Jones told the players to stay focused on the future.

“There's a lot of emotions, but the main thing was moving forward,” said linebacker Nate Betts. “The next play, he always tells us to just go out there and face what we got in front of us and not dwell on the past. It was an emotional place for us because the stuff that's going on, but the thing is we've all got a place in where he's supposed to be. So, our main thing is just to move forward.”

Leipold met with the team on Friday when he arrived in Lawrence. Jones informed the team the new head coach would address the team and told them to give him their undivided attention.

Tight end Mason Fairchild came away with a positive feel after hearing Leipold.

“He seems like a really great guy,” Fairchild said. “I feel like he's going to be a really great fit for us. The way he spoke, I think it clicked with some of our guys, so I'm excited to see where we're going to go with him.”

After the game Jones told the team they need to stick together, get ready to take their finals next week, and continue to improve.

Burt said this is a crucial time that the team sticks together.

“I think it's important that we all stay together, and I will try to keep this thing moving forward,” Burt said. “That's what Coach Jones was saying today. Before practice, after practices, is we have so much great momentum right now and so much great work, and foundation, and we can't lose that. We can't lose the young guys, we can't lose anybody.”