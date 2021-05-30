Todd Reesing meets with Travis Goff, Lance Leipold
Last week Todd Reesing got the opportunity to visit with Kansas athletic director Travis Goff and head football coach Lance Leipold.
When Goff was hired, he reached out to Reesing and said he would like to meet with him.
“Travis reached out to me very soon after he was actually hired as the new athletic director just to introduce himself to me,” Reesing said. “He wanted to set up a time to talk and get my thoughts on the upcoming search for the new football coach. So right away, I appreciated just the effort that he took to reach out to me.”
Reesing holds about every passing record in Kansas history. He played for the Jayhawks from 2006-2009 and helped the Jayhawks to two bowl victories including the Orange Bowl in 2008.
He has followed the Kansas program and stayed involved in athletics events over the years.
“Obviously, I want to be involved as a proud alumni, and former athlete,” Reesing said. “But when I actually got to meet him, I was extremely impressed. He's a very likable, personable guy. He's got great energy and he's got a great vision for what he wants to accomplish or what he wants to do with the athletic department.
Reesing continued: “And I think he did a great job in hiring Coach Leipold. I think so far off the bat, I'm really excited about what Travis brings, about his background, about being an alumnus at Kansas. I’m really excited to see what he does with the program moving forward.”
If there is something Reesing knows about Kansas football, it is the path and work it took to turn a program around. Reesing led the Jayhawks during one of the most successful eras the Jayhawks have ever accomplished.
He and Leipold talked about those days and what it took for the program to turn the corner under Mark Mangino.
“We got to talk for about an hour and part of the time we were reminiscing on the old KU days and my playing time,” Reesing said. “I shared thoughts on some of the characteristics that we had back in those years we were successful. The things that we accomplished as a team and then what it took to get there and what it will take for Kansas to get back to where we were.”
Reesing, who is currently the Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors, met with Leipold and Goff in Austin. He listened to Leipold’s vision and plans for the future.
“He shared a little bit about how he's run his program traditionally and some of the things that he wants to implement to establish a culture and establish a hardworking mentality,” Reesing said of Leipold. “He wants to get the guys really competing every single day to get better. And I think he's got an amazing track record, a proven record of winning a lot of games every year, of building a culture of winning championships.”
The Kansas football players report to campus today and will have a team meeting. Leipold told Reesing he is looking forward to getting to know the players better because he did not have a lot of time to do that after he was hired.
“I'm really excited to see him kind of get to work,” Reesing said. “He’s looking forward to summer workouts. He also talked about having a nice blend of coaches that have been with him that understand his philosophy, and his approach to running a successful championship team.
“But also keeping some of the guys that have been around that, like Coach Jones, that know the roster, that know the players, and know where there's some gaps to fill in from a recruiting standpoint. I think he did a great job of managing that transition and ensuring there was some continuity.”