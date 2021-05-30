Todd Reesing meets with Travis Goff, Lance Leipold

Last week Todd Reesing got the opportunity to visit with Kansas athletic director Travis Goff and head football coach Lance Leipold.

When Goff was hired, he reached out to Reesing and said he would like to meet with him.

“Travis reached out to me very soon after he was actually hired as the new athletic director just to introduce himself to me,” Reesing said. “He wanted to set up a time to talk and get my thoughts on the upcoming search for the new football coach. So right away, I appreciated just the effort that he took to reach out to me.”

Reesing holds about every passing record in Kansas history. He played for the Jayhawks from 2006-2009 and helped the Jayhawks to two bowl victories including the Orange Bowl in 2008.

He has followed the Kansas program and stayed involved in athletics events over the years.

“Obviously, I want to be involved as a proud alumni, and former athlete,” Reesing said. “But when I actually got to meet him, I was extremely impressed. He's a very likable, personable guy. He's got great energy and he's got a great vision for what he wants to accomplish or what he wants to do with the athletic department.

Reesing continued: “And I think he did a great job in hiring Coach Leipold. I think so far off the bat, I'm really excited about what Travis brings, about his background, about being an alumnus at Kansas. I’m really excited to see what he does with the program moving forward.”

If there is something Reesing knows about Kansas football, it is the path and work it took to turn a program around. Reesing led the Jayhawks during one of the most successful eras the Jayhawks have ever accomplished.