Tommy Dunn has been in touch with KU DC Brian Borland
Tommy Dunn is looking forward to his days as a Jayhawk and the defensive lineman has been staying in contact with all of the coaches who recruited him.
He’s been in touch with members of the new staff as well.
Dunn recently spoke with Brian Borland who will serve as the defensive coordinator.
“We were talking about mainly the defense,” Dunn said. “Then he was explaining how he was switching it up, and I liked the change. Because I'm used to that. He's a great guy. He's very confident as well. I feel like we're really going to win. I can tell from talking to the coaches and the look on their faces, just the way they talk.
“If we stick together, and all work together we can do this. I know some guys are leaving. But if stick together we can win some games. I'm telling you. We can win some games.”
Borland talked to Dunn about changing the defense over to a 4-3 scheme. The Jayhawks were running a 3-4 but the difference suits Dunn.
“He was saying he we are going to be in a four-man front,” Dunn said. “And the crazy thing about it, I played that at my school. So, if we would have been a three man, it would kind of be awkward, but I'm good at adapting. In the four man front I think I would be a four-technique. I can really play anywhere.”
Throughout the coaching change Dunn stayed in constant contact with Emmett Jones and Kwahn Drake. They were the coaches who recruited him to Kansas and convinced him to sign.
“I talk to Drake mainly two times or three times a week,” he said. “I mean, we are always touching base. We are always building that relationship. Because I'm going to KU next month, and we're going start from there. I also talk to Coach Jones a lot. He was the first coach who knew about me.
“When I first met Coach Drake and Coach Jones, they were happy to recruit me from the start. They were happy and they were confident. But now, I feel like they know we are fixing to start winning. You can tell with their mindset and mentality they know we are going to win.”
Dunn has been doing his part to stay in shape, so he is ready for conditioning when he reports in June. He said he runs and lifts every day.
“I’m sore from lifting today and I’ve been doing it every day,” he said.
He said his rep on the bench press has been 315 and max is in the 375-400 pound range. He is squatting 550-560 and hoping to push it in the 600-pound area. Dunn said he is currently 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds.
“I like to train on my speed,” Dunn said. “Speed is big with me because I'm very big. And if I'm explosive, I can easily defeat the lineman I am going against. And when I fall off the ball, how I can work on my speed or a chase someone down. Let's say if I need to chase down a ball, pick up a fumble recovery, I'm going to have them speed mechanics to get a touchdown.”