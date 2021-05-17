Tommy Dunn has been in touch with KU DC Brian Borland

Tommy Dunn is looking forward to his days as a Jayhawk and the defensive lineman has been staying in contact with all of the coaches who recruited him.

He’s been in touch with members of the new staff as well.

Dunn recently spoke with Brian Borland who will serve as the defensive coordinator.

“We were talking about mainly the defense,” Dunn said. “Then he was explaining how he was switching it up, and I liked the change. Because I'm used to that. He's a great guy. He's very confident as well. I feel like we're really going to win. I can tell from talking to the coaches and the look on their faces, just the way they talk.

“If we stick together, and all work together we can do this. I know some guys are leaving. But if stick together we can win some games. I'm telling you. We can win some games.”

Borland talked to Dunn about changing the defense over to a 4-3 scheme. The Jayhawks were running a 3-4 but the difference suits Dunn.

“He was saying he we are going to be in a four-man front,” Dunn said. “And the crazy thing about it, I played that at my school. So, if we would have been a three man, it would kind of be awkward, but I'm good at adapting. In the four man front I think I would be a four-technique. I can really play anywhere.”