Tommy Dunn ready for increased role, joins the 600 lb club
The defensive tackle position lost three players who played the most snaps in 2022. But defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos believes this year he could field a more athletic group.
One of the players expected to step up after showing signs of progress last year is Tommy Dunn. He played his best half of football in the Liberty Bowl and earned praise from Panagos.
There are new faces on the defensive line, but Dunn believes they are working together and improving.
“Everybody's getting better,” Dunn said. “Everybody getting 1% better every day. Trying to focus on one thing and get better from there. Everybody’s coming off the ball and everybody is just working together. We are all getting better as a group, as a unit and we all pushing each other to be better too.”
One area Dunn has seen improvement is in Matt Gildersleeve’s weight program. Over the summer Dunn joined the 600-pound club with his personal best in the squat.
“That's one thing I worked on,” he said. “Just getting stronger, just like the weight room, for example, squatting 600. I just want to be stronger, faster and show my other teammates they can rely on me.”
The defensive tackles will have a new look with transfers Gage Keys and Devin Phillips. There will be several players from last year who will see an opportunity to get more snaps. Phillips started every game when he was at Colorado State and will be a key addition to the group.
“He's a great leader,” Dunn said. “When somebody's slacking, he'll point it out to elevate everybody. But yeah, Devin's really good. He's going to help us.”
See more from Dunn including his thoughts on some of the new players in the program and what it is like being coached by Panagos.
PROMO: Join Jayhawk Slant and get our best annual offer ever
You can get Jayhawk Slant for a year subscription for $33 over the entire year. That's just $2.75 a month to follow all of the news for the Jayhawks.
Get the latest in recruiting news, inside scoop, analysis, and much more coverage of KU sports. Join thousands of fans on our KU-only message board and the largest premium message board community on the internet.
Signing up is easy by following the link below: