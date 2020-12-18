JayhawkSlant - Tommy Dunn stayed with Kansas, will be key player

If there is a player who might be the most versatile when it comes to the future, that player could be Tommy Dunn.

And that’s rare for a player who goes close to 6-foot-4, 280 pounds.

Dunn has good film at tight end and moves very well for a player that size. His future for Kansas will be on defense although defensive line coach Kwahn Drake was teased about losing him to tight ends coach Josh Eargle.

“The thing that that makes this kid special is that we think that he's somebody that could play up and down the entire defensive line,” Drake said. “He could play all the positions. I bet he's going to give us some versatility. He has strengths being knocked back. The greatest thing about him, he also plays a little bit of tight end.”

Dunn plays at Naaman Forest and they were eliminated in the state playoffs last week by Legacy. He got a chance to go head-to-head against Garfield Lawrence who is committed to Kansas.

“We caught up after the game,” Dunn said about Lawrence. “He asked me why I committed to Kansas and I told him Coach Miles. He's a great player. He’s big and tall. I had more sacks because our scheme we focused on blocking him.”