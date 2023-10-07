Tony Sands was inducted in the Ring of Honor at halftime of the UCF game. He also made an appearance at Late Night with his friend Flo Rida.

How fun is to be back here in Lawrence…

Man, look at this. I've had a great time from the time that I've touched down at the airport in the time that I've driven into Lawrence. This is what I came here for in 1988, to one day to be up amongst the greats here at KU. That was my vision when I came in and now, I see that it's coming true on this day.

With your name going up there how special is that…

It is so special because now you are able to tell each and every guy that came in with you in 1988 to 1991, "We made it in." And as I used the word, "We made it in," not me made it in, but we made it in because it was each and every one of those guys that went out there on that practice field every day and played in those games every day hard.

Whether I get the accolades or not, that's what made this so special. So, it's special that I got so many guys coming in. We have like seven. And there's 12 living Ring of Honor guys and seven are here today on this day. That means a lot. That's over half of the guys that's in the Ring came out to this day to see me and Nick go in. It's a special time for us.

When you walk on this field, are there memories that come back to you….

A lot of memories come back. Especially the one memory come back, I guess the game with Missouri. I know that spot. I look at that spot pretty much every day when I get a chance to come out here. I look at that spot and say, "It was that spot that changed the way people around the country look at the University of Kansas.”

What was it like going on the stage at Late Night last night? I know you and Flo Rida are friends…

Yeah, we are friends. So we got together and I notified him. I said, "Listen, you know you're doing the concert at Late Night. I just saw it. They sent me the itinerary. You're doing it." He said, "For real?" I said, "Yeah." He said, "Oh, man." I said, "Yeah, I'm telling you. Listen, I'm number 24th inductee. I wore the number 24. And now you are coming to Late Night on the same weekend to do this." So he said, "Man, listen, we got to get together because we got to plan something."

So he said, "Listen, I'm going to have you to introduce my song Welcome to My House because," he said, "I feel this is your house. You're a legend here and it would only be fitting for me to bring you up and let you introduce me on that song."

Just to see this program turn around, too, in such a short time, is that cool to see…

Oh, yeah. Listen, I'm going to tell you something. I am delighted every time that they're playing to be able to turn on the television and get excited to see KU football. This is what football on a Saturday afternoon in the NCAA, in the college world, this is what football is about, this type of excitement.

You have a lot of family here today…

My wife's here. My mom's here. My sisters and brother-in-laws are here. And my grandchildren. That's the part that means so much to me because I'm able to bring my grandchildren back and let them see that their grandfather laid a brick and a foundation at a university.



