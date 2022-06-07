Tony Terry, Logan Brantley will visit Kansas this weekend
The Kansas coaches are continuing to add quality players to the official visit list this month. Today Logan Brantley and Tony Terry confirmed to Jayhawks Slant they will be in Lawrence this weekend for an official visit.
Members of the coaching staff got a close look at Terry last week at the Lindenwood Mega Camp. They watched the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end and after the camp offered him a scholarship.
“I noticed that they were watching me pretty closely as I was doing the drills and one-on-ones,” Terry said. “They came up to me halfway through and afterwards. They were talking about how much they liked it, and that they recorded video and sent it back to Coach Leopold. After the camp, I was talking to them, and they offered.”
Everything has happened fast with Kansas and recruiting, and he is looking forward to getting on campus. He has been talking with a friend about the KU program.
“One of my friends goes to Festus, Arhmand Branch,” Terry said. “He's been talking to Kansas for a bit, and I've been talking to him about it. I want to learn more, that's why I'm coming up for the visit this weekend. But I've definitely been diving into it with my head coach. We've talked about KU a lot.”
Terry said he has been talking with Terrence Samuel and Scott Aligo. He expects to be back in Lawrence after his official visit.
“I'll be back at KU after my visit this weekend,” he said. “I'll be back up there another time. And then, K-State wanted me back out. I’m going to Arkansas State on Thursday. Mizzou is having me come up, but the date's not set on that yet.”
When Terry moves into making his college decision, he wants a place that can help him off the field. His son is turning one-year old later this month.
“I have a kid and I will look for something that'll help me with that aspect of my life because I'm not going to college for me necessarily anymore,” he said. “I'm trying to build this and looking for a good, strong foundation.”
Logan Brantley ready for return visit to KU
Logan Brantley is looking forward to returning to Lawrence. He took an unofficial visit at the end of March and will be back this weekend. This time it will be an official visit.
During his first trip he met with linebackers coach Chris Simpson and said he left with a positive impression of the entire staff.
“The coaches were all pretty cool,” he said. “They have really good energy. They like to show that they care during the recruiting process. A lot of schools sometimes will offer and never talk to you again. But they make sure they talk to you every week, maybe twice a week, and sometimes even twice a day. That really showed me a lot that they care about you, and they really want you.”
After the first visit and staying in contact with Simpson, Brantley wanted to make it back for another visit.
“I’ve mainly been talking to Coach Simpson for a while,” he said. “They really cared during the recruiting process, and I really liked the school when I went on my unofficial. I just thought I had to come back and see more.”
Brantley went on a visit to Washington State and then will see Kansas. His last visit of the month will be to Colorado.
Brantley, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker from Cherry Creek would like to have a decision before he starts his senior year.
“I'm planning on making a decision before the season,” he said. “I just want to lock in having a school that I really want to go to before the season. That's why I'm taking my visits right now. I want to see the school that I'm going to spend the next four years at. So, I would probably make my decision early to late July.”