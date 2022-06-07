Tony Terry, Logan Brantley will visit Kansas this weekend

The Kansas coaches are continuing to add quality players to the official visit list this month. Today Logan Brantley and Tony Terry confirmed to Jayhawks Slant they will be in Lawrence this weekend for an official visit.

Members of the coaching staff got a close look at Terry last week at the Lindenwood Mega Camp. They watched the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end and after the camp offered him a scholarship.

“I noticed that they were watching me pretty closely as I was doing the drills and one-on-ones,” Terry said. “They came up to me halfway through and afterwards. They were talking about how much they liked it, and that they recorded video and sent it back to Coach Leopold. After the camp, I was talking to them, and they offered.”

Everything has happened fast with Kansas and recruiting, and he is looking forward to getting on campus. He has been talking with a friend about the KU program.

“One of my friends goes to Festus, Arhmand Branch,” Terry said. “He's been talking to Kansas for a bit, and I've been talking to him about it. I want to learn more, that's why I'm coming up for the visit this weekend. But I've definitely been diving into it with my head coach. We've talked about KU a lot.”

Terry said he has been talking with Terrence Samuel and Scott Aligo. He expects to be back in Lawrence after his official visit.

“I'll be back at KU after my visit this weekend,” he said. “I'll be back up there another time. And then, K-State wanted me back out. I’m going to Arkansas State on Thursday. Mizzou is having me come up, but the date's not set on that yet.”

When Terry moves into making his college decision, he wants a place that can help him off the field. His son is turning one-year old later this month.

“I have a kid and I will look for something that'll help me with that aspect of my life because I'm not going to college for me necessarily anymore,” he said. “I'm trying to build this and looking for a good, strong foundation.”