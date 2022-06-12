Tony Terry recaps his Kansas visit, wants to talk with family

“Definitely the people and the culture and what they're trying to build stood out,” Terry said. “I loved it. I liked everything about it.”

And by the early indications the coaches did a strong job with him.

One day later Terry set up an official visit. Since he is learning more about KU, this was in important weekend for him to see things up close.

The recruiting with Kansas and Terry developed fast after the coaches watched him in a recent camp and extended an offer.

Tony Terry said going into his visit to Kansas he wanted to meet the coaching staff and get a better feel for the program.

He started the visit on Friday and after three days on campus came away with a strong statement for what he saw in the coaching staff.

“They are very genuine and authentic,” he said. “I've been to a lot of schools where they just put on a fake face and show you everything and all the glamor. But they definitely showed me some of the nitty gritty stuff, which I liked about it. It was just overall a great experience up here. For my first time being up there I had nothing to complain about.”

He is being recruited as a defensive end and met with Taiwo Onatolu, who coaches that group at Kansas.

“He's a great guy,” Terry said. “The staff just got in there recently, and he seems to connect and click with all the players that he's got on his team right now. And he definitely made a good impression on me. I enjoyed spending my weekend with him.”

One of the key factors for Terry was making sure his future is a good fit for him and his son, who turns one year old at the end of this month.

He liked what he heard and what the plan would be if he chose Kansas after meeting with Lance Leipold.

“He was pretty straightforward,” Terry said. “He laid everything out on the table and let me know what benefits I have coming here and what steps I need to take to coming here. He was very flexible. He definitely has everything in mind, and he's got something special building for the program.”

His host was defensive end Jereme Robinson.

“We hung out a lot and he took me in,” he said. “I’m not committed, but he definitely made me feel like I was a part of this team.”

Before the visit Terry said there could be visits to Kansas State, Missouri, and Arkansas State. But for now, he wants to push the pause button and reflect on his trip to Kansas.

“I still have some time to think about it and sit down with my family,” he said. “But I'll definitely be back up here in the near future. A lot of the other visits are going to be put on hold for the moment.”