JayhawkSlant - Top 35 ranked Gradey Dick in no rush

"It has been a good time to focus on my weaknesses," Dick told Rivals.com. "Probably my lateral movement and finishing have been my focuses. Then keeping my shot solid and being ready to come out and play like we did this last weekend.

The wing at Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian hasn't been able to travel as much with his summer team, KC Run GMC, as he had hoped but he's making the most of it and has grown a bit.

Currently, Dick holds offers from Creighton, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Wichita State. He discussed some of the campuses that he has seen.



Iowa State: "That was my first visit. We went up to visit family but had a great time because we were able to stop by in Ames and visit their staff. It was cool because that was my first visit so seeing everything for the first time was an amazing experience."



Kansas: "Because they are home state it's an advantage that I can go visit more than other guys may get to because it is close. I got to a couple of games last year and a football game. I've already had a relationship because before they offered me I knew some of the guys, like Christian Braun is a good friend. So I was going up and seeing them before I got offered but to then get the offer, I've been able to keep building the relationship with the coaches."



Kansas State: "It is still in my home state and it is really nice. I was able to go up to a football game and meet their staff and they were really nice. I got to see what the day in the life of a high level Division One player is and where they live and stuff so it was pretty eye opening."

Nebraska: "(Fred Hoiberg) is the coach who was my position when he played, that guard who could shoot and had sneaky bounce. So it is pretty cool to hear what he has to say. When I was there he gave me some pointers and workout stuff that I can do specific to my position."



Oklahoma: "That was a pretty early visit I went on and I met coach (Lon) Kruger and their staff. Seeing all the Jordan Brand stuff, seeing the weight room that Blake Griffin helped with and how they get their guys right."



Wichita State: "It is pretty much 10 minutes from my house so I get to see most of the home games during the season. That's really nice to be able to get into the locker room and meet the guys and have those relationships."

