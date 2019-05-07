Top 50 Tristan Enaruna commits to Kansas
He may have made Bill Self and his staff wait a little bit longer than anticipated, but top 50 forward Tristan Enaruna made his commitment to Kansas on Tuesday night.
A native of the Netherlands who has played high school basketball in the States at Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy, Enaruna just finished a visit to Kansas last week and picked the Jayhawks over his finalists Creighton and Miami.
So, what does the 6-foot-9 combo forward bring to the table and how does he impact KU's recruiting class?
The most important things about Enaruna are his size, level of athleticism and a high level of skill. He can handle the ball, he's an excellent passer, finishes very well in transition and has the tools to develop into a very good jump shooter.
Enaruna needs to get stronger and to get more consistent, but he gives Self and his staff a freshman who may be able to play starter's minutes at either the three or the four and gives the flexibility to play big or small.
The third player from the class of 2019 to pick Kansas, Enaruna joins two other four-star prospects in wing Christian Braun and point guard Isaac McBride. The addition boots what had been a relatively low ranked class by Self and the Jayhawks standards up to No. 29 overall.
I’m blessed to announce my commitment to one of the most prestigious programs in the country! I’m super excited to join this great community and see what and where this journey will bring me, I’m ready.— Tristan Enaruna (@TristanEnaruna) May 8, 2019
Rock Chalk! 🐤🔴🔵
C.O.M.M.I.T.T.E.D💯 pic.twitter.com/sG08MK8ezn