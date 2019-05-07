He may have made Bill Self and his staff wait a little bit longer than anticipated, but top 50 forward Tristan Enaruna made his commitment to Kansas on Tuesday night.

A native of the Netherlands who has played high school basketball in the States at Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy, Enaruna just finished a visit to Kansas last week and picked the Jayhawks over his finalists Creighton and Miami.

So, what does the 6-foot-9 combo forward bring to the table and how does he impact KU's recruiting class?

