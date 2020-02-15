Top 75 sophomore Aidan Shaw's stock is on the rise
STILLWELL, Kans. -- Dropping in on 6-foot-7 small forward Aidan Shaw of Stillwell (Kans.) Blue Valley, it doesn't take long to see why he's already a four-star prospect in the class of 2022 who has high major offers.
During a viewing this week the sophomore showed off a good looking stroke from deep, tremendous length and athleticism and potential as a slasher and multi positional defender. Programs like Iowa, Oklahoma State, TCU, USC and Vanderbilt have already offered while others like Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska and many more are sniffing around.
So how does a sophomore with this kind of attention stay focused?
"I have a great support system that keeps me grounded when it comes to everything," Shaw told Rivals.com. " I balance the excitement with the belief that I have a long way to go to get to where I want. My training consist of working out multiple times a day sometimes seven days a week. My teammates are what makes this possible since they are my brothers and they know that we can't get to any ultimate title without each other."
Shaw's athleticism and positional size are easy to see, but what's really allowed him to take off and where can he get better?
"My biggest improvement is my strength and my shooting," said Shaw. " I've been working on my strength and conditioning like crazy. Being able to chase down shots defensively and effectively and just being able to get to the rack with ease has been due to my strength. Shooting as well has been a huge improvement and really repetitive since I do not need much space to get a shot off at my height. I'm more explosive, stronger and I love how I feel.
"As far as my game I plan to just continue to work on being patient and efficient with the basketball, forcing myself to be uncomfortable so I can expand on where I am now."
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Shaw has already been on campus at Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU and Vanderbilt. He's also hoping to hit Iowa and USC soon. He discussed all of those programs.
Iowa: "(Iowa) is doing really well in the Big Ten and just want to get on campus and see how the atmosphere is during the games. I have met Coach Sherman (Dillard) but would love to get to know the other coaches."
Kansas: "Atmosphere is ridiculous during games. (Kansas) is doing really good in both conference and non conference games. I still would like to know the coaching staff better."
Missouri: "Great atmosphere at games. Staff is very friendly and have been very involved in getting to know me personally."
Oklahoma State: "Coaching staff has been very involved in getting to know me and the campus life looks great. Has won some big games in Big 12."
TCU: "Campus is nice. (I've) met all coaches and they have done well in Big 12
Vanderbilt: "Coaching staff is great. Coaches have been very involved in getting to know me personally. They have challenged or won some big games in the SEC."
USC: "Hoping to do an unofficial in May. School is doing great in the PAC 12. I have talked with Coach (Jason) Hart but would love to get to know the entire staff."
WHAT'S NEXT
Things are just in the early stages for Shaw. He plays his summer ball with MoKan Elite and will undoubtedly attract more attention during April's live periods. In addition to USC and Iowa, Shaw mentioned UCLA as another program that he would be interested in getting out to see.
Otherwise, he's excited about the attention but is in no hurry to make a decision but with March looming, he's going to be watching the NCAA Tournament closely.
"I'm thankful for all of the coaches that have shown an interest in me," said Shaw. "My focus right now is getting better everyday.
"I think getting familiar with the coach and staff will be important. Watching and going to games will help get a feel for what it's going to be like playing at that school. Then knowing my role on that team when I graduate will also be a priority. I'm a different player than I was yesterday and teams change too, so I'm paying attention and whatever feels right when that time comes, that is who I will go with. There is no specific date just parts that have to fit for me to chose a home. March is close so it's a good chance to see how things go coming into the tournament for all of the different conferences and the NCAA tournament."