STILLWELL, Kans. -- Dropping in on 6-foot-7 small forward Aidan Shaw of Stillwell (Kans.) Blue Valley, it doesn't take long to see why he's already a four-star prospect in the class of 2022 who has high major offers.

During a viewing this week the sophomore showed off a good looking stroke from deep, tremendous length and athleticism and potential as a slasher and multi positional defender. Programs like Iowa, Oklahoma State, TCU, USC and Vanderbilt have already offered while others like Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska and many more are sniffing around.

So how does a sophomore with this kind of attention stay focused?

"I have a great support system that keeps me grounded when it comes to everything," Shaw told Rivals.com. " I balance the excitement with the belief that I have a long way to go to get to where I want. My training consist of working out multiple times a day sometimes seven days a week. My teammates are what makes this possible since they are my brothers and they know that we can't get to any ultimate title without each other."

Shaw's athleticism and positional size are easy to see, but what's really allowed him to take off and where can he get better?

"My biggest improvement is my strength and my shooting," said Shaw. " I've been working on my strength and conditioning like crazy. Being able to chase down shots defensively and effectively and just being able to get to the rack with ease has been due to my strength. Shooting as well has been a huge improvement and really repetitive since I do not need much space to get a shot off at my height. I'm more explosive, stronger and I love how I feel.



"As far as my game I plan to just continue to work on being patient and efficient with the basketball, forcing myself to be uncomfortable so I can expand on where I am now."