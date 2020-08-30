JayhawkSlant - Torry Locklin playing several positions on offense

When Tory Locklin committed to Kansas, he was coming off a tremendous senior year where he led Rockdale to the Texas 3A state title.

Locklin was named the 3A Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback and that drew the attention from the Kansas coaches. In 2018 Locklin grayshirted at Kansas, which he meant he joined the program the following January after leaving high school.

After spring football he got the word the staff wanted to move him to running back. Now, he’s doing a little bit of everything from quarterback in the Jayhawk formation, to running to even catching passes.

“Honestly, wherever they put me I can do it all,” Locklin said. “I feel like if they call me a Wildcat, running back, slot, anything, I'll do it.”

Offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon told Locklin he told him he could have the role like Taysom Hill. Playing for the New Orleans Saints, Hill does everything including special teams. Hill was a college quarterback at BYU.

“Talking to Dearmon, he feels like I could be a Taysom Hill type of player, you know, do it all,” Locklin said. “It's honestly been just everywhere. I've been taking snaps at Wildcat, taking snaps at slot and running back. Really they just use me all over.”