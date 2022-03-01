Tough test awaits No. 6 Kansas at TCU on Tuesday night

If No. 6 Kansas (23-5; 12-3) hopes to win the Big 12 regular-season championship outright, the quest to achieve that feat begins tonight. Bill Self’s squad, with the end of the regular season approaching, must sweep its final three games of the season to win the regular-season crown outright.

Holding a one-game lead in the loss column in the 2022 Big 12 race, Kansas is looking to rebound from an 80-70 loss at No. 10 Baylor on Feb. 26. TCU has won two of its last three games after its 69-66 win against No. 9 Texas Tech on February 26.

Kansas is 107-15 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 4-0 this season. Incredibly, since 2012-13, KU has been even more efficient with a record of 54-6 after losses.

Kansas is No. 6 in the NET rankings and No. 7 in strength of schedule, released by the NCAA through games played February 27. Kansas is 10-4 against Quadrant 1 teams, which is second only to Baylor’s 11 Q1 wins for the most in NCAA Division I.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (79.6 ppg), which is 16th nationally, in field goal percentage (49.1%, seventh nationally), and three-point field goal percentage (36.1%).

Kansas, on Tuesday night, will face a TCU team that is coming off a huge upset win at home against No. 9 Texas Tech. Following tonight’s game in Fort Worth, Kansas returns home to face TCU on Thursday and will close out the regular season at home against Texas on Saturday.

Self, on Monday, was asked how he was going to approach playing two games in such a short period of time?

“Really haven't given it much thought,” said Self. “Just try to play well Tuesday, and then we'll worry about the second time probably after the game Tuesday and Wednesday. But I've looked at it more, how do we approach the whole week from a practice standpoint, rest standpoint, differently than just playing TCU? We played Iowa State last year the same way and it worked out okay for us.

“Certainly, we're playing a team that's capable of giving us all kinds of problems, as evidenced by what they did to Texas Tech on Saturday,” he added. “We've got to go down there just ... It's a one-game season right now for us, and go down there and play that one, and it'll be a one-game season on Thursday, and then again on Saturday.”

Playing a team back-to-back isn’t completely foreign to Kansas. Last year, Self and the Jayhawks played Iowa State back-to-back in February. Kansas swept the season series against Iowa State, winning at home (97-64) and on the road (64-50).

This time around, Kansas will open up back-to-back games against TCU on the road on Tuesday and then return home to face the Horned Frogs on Thursday night.

“Not really,” said Self when asked if he learned or gained anything from playing Iowa State back-to-back last season. “We played great the first game and made shots. But I don't know if there's anything to it. I would probably say rather play away home than home away.

“But I don't know that that's, there's no scientific reason for that,” he added. “It seems like to me that when you're comfortable with an opponent, maybe the preparation won't be as intense the second time you play them. I've always thought having that laser focus is more important being on the road. But who knows if that's even accurate? That's just a thought.”

If Kansas is going to claim the Big 12 regular-season championship outright, Self’s squad simply can’t afford any setbacks against TCU (twice) and Texas. If the Jayhawks sweep the next three games, Kansas will win the regular-season championship outright.



